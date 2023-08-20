Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur and hairstylist Serwah Prikels is one of the most stylish female boss ladies in Ghana

The fashion model and influencer is news the news after her ex-boyfriend of 11 years married his new partner of two years in a lavish ceremony on Saturday, August 19, 2023

The wealthy Muslim groom disclosed in a Snapchat post that Serwah Prikels cheated on him with Nana Ama McBrown's husband while they were together

Ghanaian beautician Serwah Prikels is trending after her former boyfriend Ridman, famously known as Ohene Phara, married a gorgeous woman Awurama in a lavish ceremony.

In a viral photo circulating on TikTok and Twitter, the handsome Muslim groom has allegedly revealed Serwah Prikels was cheating on him with Nana Ama McBrown's husband, which is why he didn't marry her.

YEN.com.gh has compiled 5 stunning photos of the Serwah Prikels rocking elegant outfits

Serwaa Prikels slays in a pink dress

The beauty influencer Serwaa Prikels looked gorgeous in a pink long-sleeve cutout dress and black voluminous frontal hairstyle.

She modelled in elegant designer shoes with bow-tie embellishment as she posed in different angles.

Serwa Prikels looks elegant in a black jumpsuit

Ghanaian hairstylist Serwaa Prikels looked daring in a black jumpsuit with beaded sleeves. She wore stylish silver earrings that matched her expensive Maud and Maud shoes.

Serwah Prikels looks exquisite in a draping sleeve dress for her birthday photoshoot

The style influencer and friend of Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere went viral with her birthday photos in July 2023. Serwah Prikels showed skin as she rocked a see-through corseted long-sleeve dress.

Serwah Prikels and her daughter look stunning together in white outfits

Serwaa Prikels and her daughter Kimmy impressed her followers with their fabulous white outfits.

The celebrity mother looked simple and classy in a white long-sleeve bodycon dress and short hairstyle.

The birthday celebrant Kimmy wore a sleeveless dress with a bow tie at the back to celebrate her birthday.

Serwah Prikels models for Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin

The pretty fashion influencer Serwah Prikels looked sassy in an animal print jumpsuit and a side-parted curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Meet Serwah Prikels' ex-lover and his pretty bride

Ghanaian real estate mogul Ridman and his gorgeous bride Awurama looked gorgeous in beautiful outfits.

