The 2023 Humanitarian Awards was hosted at the opulent Labadi Beach Hotel, with top personalities, business executives, and celebrities gracing the red carpet event.

The purpose of the awards ceremony is to find and honour outstanding people and organizations that are internationally improving the lives of people, the environment, and society at large. People from eighteen different nations have come together for this year's prize, which will be lavishly celebrated.

The Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Mr Maher Kheir, the distinguished guest of honour, gave a fantastic keynote address on the importance of humanitarian efforts to help the underprivileged and improve the country.

It is an honour to welcome you to this year’s Humanitarian Awards Global 2023 a truly unique platform that gathers humanitarians, Change makers and conventions of personalities together to shape the future of humanitarian action.

The evening was unforgettable, thanks to the amazing setup and incredible performances by some of Ghana's best musicians and performers.

Excellent performances by artists like Kwa Pa Band, Otumfuo Owusu Ntiamoah, Thunder Dancers, and Naa Koshie the Saxophone lit up the stage.

Two of Ghana's best masters of ceremonies (MCs), Paa Kwesi Schandof and Afrieyie, who possessed such a wonderful rapport on stage, hosted the event.

Here is the list of winners at the 2023 Humanitarian Global Awards

Best Child Education Advocate of The Year

Winner: Yesigye Brian Bravo, Founder/CEO of Bravo Shoes Community Support Organization.

Best HIV Aids Advocate NGO of The Year

Winner: Mission To Transform Lives International

Best Physical and Mental Advocate of The Year

Winner: Firstrate Charity Foundation

Best Prison Support NGO of The Year

Winner: Esther Mwende Mwendwa (Liana), Founder and CEO of Generation Riding on Wisdom.

Best Reproductive Health Organization of The Year

Winner: Spendilove Adwoa Konadu Forson, Founder, Spendys Bulwark

Best SDG1 Advocate of The Year

Winner: Gloria Boatemaa Andoh, CEO OF WEINGLO FAMILY INTERNATIONAL

Best SDG2 Advocate of The Year

Winner: Nana Quame Riveson

Best SDG3 Advocate of The Year

Winner: Nicholas Mensah. Youth Network for Health Promotion

Best SDG4 Advocate of The Year

Winner: Mavis Sackey, Peculiar women of substance

Best SDG5 Advocate of The Year

Winner: Veronica Ajuilie Atinya, Founder, VAPCO

Best SDG6 Advocate of The Year

Winner: Fiabu Charles Dodzi, Manager for Mission to Transform Lives International

Best Social Entrepreneur of The Year

Winner: Samuel Awuni, Manager, BrandNet Communications

Best Volunteer Group of The Year

Winner: Christ Addict Ghana

Community Child Protection

Winner: Imoro Adams, Founder, Mumslove Foundation

Health Worker of The Year

Winner: Dr. Yaw Twum, Global Dental Technical Services

Humanitarian of The Year

Winner: Justus Kofi Bansah, Founder, Jusban Foundation

Outstanding Philanthropist

Winner: Akese-Sarquah Ebenezer, An advocate

Young Philanthropist of The Year

Winner: Emmanuel Obiri Addo, Founder, MEBOAFO FOUNDATION

Agribusiness Initiative of The Year

Winner: Babirye Angella, Founder, Cundall Enterprises Ltd

