Humanitarian Awards Global 2023: Full List Of Winners As Nana Tea And Kobby Kyei Win Big Awards
- Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame was among the top personalities who were honoured at the 2023 Humanitarian Awards Global
- Famous Ghanaian bloggers Kobby Kyei and Nana Tea wore classy suits to receive their awards
- Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas dazzled in a black dress to present the awards to deserving individuals
The 2023 Humanitarian Awards was hosted at the opulent Labadi Beach Hotel, with top personalities, business executives, and celebrities gracing the red carpet event.
The purpose of the awards ceremony is to find and honour outstanding people and organizations that are internationally improving the lives of people, the environment, and society at large. People from eighteen different nations have come together for this year's prize, which will be lavishly celebrated.
The Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Mr Maher Kheir, the distinguished guest of honour, gave a fantastic keynote address on the importance of humanitarian efforts to help the underprivileged and improve the country.
It is an honour to welcome you to this year’s Humanitarian Awards Global 2023 a truly unique platform that gathers humanitarians, Change makers and conventions of personalities together to shape the future of humanitarian action.
The evening was unforgettable, thanks to the amazing setup and incredible performances by some of Ghana's best musicians and performers.
Excellent performances by artists like Kwa Pa Band, Otumfuo Owusu Ntiamoah, Thunder Dancers, and Naa Koshie the Saxophone lit up the stage.
Two of Ghana's best masters of ceremonies (MCs), Paa Kwesi Schandof and Afrieyie, who possessed such a wonderful rapport on stage, hosted the event.
Here is the list of winners at the 2023 Humanitarian Global Awards
Best Child Education Advocate of The Year
- Winner: Yesigye Brian Bravo, Founder/CEO of Bravo Shoes Community Support Organization.
Best HIV Aids Advocate NGO of The Year
- Winner: Mission To Transform Lives International
Best Physical and Mental Advocate of The Year
- Winner: Firstrate Charity Foundation
Best Prison Support NGO of The Year
- Winner: Esther Mwende Mwendwa (Liana), Founder and CEO of Generation Riding on Wisdom.
Best Reproductive Health Organization of The Year
- Winner: Spendilove Adwoa Konadu Forson, Founder, Spendys Bulwark
Best SDG1 Advocate of The Year
- Winner: Gloria Boatemaa Andoh, CEO OF WEINGLO FAMILY INTERNATIONAL
Best SDG2 Advocate of The Year
- Winner: Nana Quame Riveson
Best SDG3 Advocate of The Year
- Winner: Nicholas Mensah. Youth Network for Health Promotion
Best SDG4 Advocate of The Year
- Winner: Mavis Sackey, Peculiar women of substance
Best SDG5 Advocate of The Year
Winner: Veronica Ajuilie Atinya, Founder, VAPCO
Best SDG6 Advocate of The Year
- Winner: Fiabu Charles Dodzi, Manager for Mission to Transform Lives International
Best Social Entrepreneur of The Year
- Winner: Samuel Awuni, Manager, BrandNet Communications
Best Volunteer Group of The Year
- Winner: Christ Addict Ghana
Community Child Protection
- Winner: Imoro Adams, Founder, Mumslove Foundation
Health Worker of The Year
- Winner: Dr. Yaw Twum, Global Dental Technical Services
Humanitarian of The Year
- Winner: Justus Kofi Bansah, Founder, Jusban Foundation
Outstanding Philanthropist
- Winner: Akese-Sarquah Ebenezer, An advocate
Young Philanthropist of The Year
- Winner: Emmanuel Obiri Addo, Founder, MEBOAFO FOUNDATION
Agribusiness Initiative of The Year
- Winner: Babirye Angella, Founder, Cundall Enterprises Ltd
