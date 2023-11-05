The founder of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has flexed his customised private jet and 2023 G-Wagon

In a video, the Ghanaian businessman and billionaire exits from his luxurious whip before heading into his jet

Since posting the clip on his Instagram account, fans have posted compliments to express admiration for him

Engineers and Planners founder Ibrahim Mahama has shown off his 2023 G-Wagon and customised private jet in a video that has sparked reactions on Instagram.

He shared the footage of himself exiting his luxurious whip before walking into his branded jet.

The renowned Ghanaian billionaire and philanthropist indicated that he was heading home despite the peace of mind out there.

''Peace of Mind out there but always good to head Home ,'' he captioned the video.

The businessman accompanied the clip with the song Crayon by talented Nigerian singer Ijo.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the video of Ibrahim Mahama

Swetex_subby indicated:

May I choose a visionary man as a partner? And be a supportive wife to him.

Yaaakyaamah commented:

Who no see go see.

YaaLove_jr said:

Great man.

Bazaman123 reacted:

My mentor.

Akofasackey posted:

Welcome home, boss.

Iamabahnoel said:

God bless you, Sar.

Danielboakyeansah commented:

Nice one, my boss.

Greatboydaj said:

Role model.

