2023 EMY Africa Awards Full Winners: Kudus, Ibrahim Mahama, Berla Mundi And Others Win Big Awards
- The 2023 EMY Africa awards was held at the Grand Arena, with Westham player Mohammed Kudus and Black Sherif emerging as winners in their various categories
- Kumawood actor Bill Asamaoh invited Nana Ama McBrown to the stage after he was announced as the Actor of the Year
- CEO of Savile Row was honoured with the Man of Style Award for his impactful contribution to the Ghanaian fashion industry
The 8th edition of the Exclusive Men Of The Year (EMY Africa) was held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Grand Arena, International Conference Centre.
Many Ghanaian celebrities, musicians, footballers, actresses, business executives and hardworking individuals gathered to celebrate trailblazers in various disciplines.
It was a night of glitz and glamour as awardees and industry players in Ghana and Nigeria graced the red carpet in their best red-carpet outfits as winners confidently delivered powerful speeches after receiving their awards.
EMY Africa Awards: Beatrice Agyemang, Kudus, Asamoah Gyan, Berla Mundi, win big at prestigious 2023 event
YEN.com.gh has compiled the full list of the winners at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards
Man of The Year (Health) – Dr Abdulai Fadilu Rahman
Dr Abdulai Fadilu Rahman won Man of the Year for his contributions to the Ghanaian health industry.
EMY Africa Awards 2023: Erastus Asare Donkor Wins PAV Ansah Communicator Award
Ghanaian media personality Erastus Asare Donkor excels at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards.
Man of the Year (Technology) – Olugbenga Agboola
Olugbenga Agboola OON is a Nigerian software engineer and entrepreneur. He is the CEO and co-founder of Flutterwave.
Humanitarian Award – Kavuma Dauda (Uganda)
Dauda Kavuma is a teacher and founder, leader, manager, and trainer of Uganda's top global dance group Ghetto Kids
The Guardian Award – Fred Swaniker
Fred Swaniker is a Ghanaian serial entrepreneur and leadership development expert on a mission to help the world's most extraordinary talent fulfil its potential.
Lifetime Achievement Award – Prof. Ablade Glover
Professor Ablade Glover, FGA FRSA CV is an artist and teacher from Ghana. He is recognized as a pioneer in the West African art scene and has had numerous exhibitions, earning him recognition on a global scale over the course of several decades.
Man of Courage Award – Cobhams Asuquo
Nigerian musician, producer, and composer Cobhams Asuquo. Asuquo secured a songwriting contract with Sony ATV London in 2005. In 2006, he opened his own recording studio after serving as Head of Audio Productions at Questionmark Entertainment, a local label.
Designer of the Year – Jay Ray Ghartey
Ghanaian male fashion designer Jay Ray Ghartey beat Ken Tetteh and Elikem Kumordzie to win this award.
Young Achiever (Female) Award – Berla Mundi
Anita Oppong-Quaicoe: Meet the quiz mistress who represented Ghana National in NSMQ 2005 in 4 photos
TV3 presenter Berla Mundi won the Young Achiever Award at the EMY Africa Awards.
Creative and Support Arts Awards – Ibrahim Mahama
Former KNUST graduate and artist Ibrahim Mahama wins creative and Support Arts Awards for promoting the rich Ghanaian arts and culture to the world.
Actor of the Year – Bill Asamoah
Kumawood actor Bill Asamoah continues to promote the movie industry with his creativity while nurturing young talents.
Media Excellence Award – Tajudeen Adepetu
Tajudeen Adepetu is the brain behind "Everyday People" and "Family Circle", Tv shows we all watched and loved while growing up during the early 2000's.
Man of the Year (Sports) and Discovery of the Year Award – Mohammed Kudus
Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus won two awards at the 2023 EMY Africa awards.
Woman of the Year Award – Beatrice A. Agyemang
The group CEO of Media General Madame Beatrice Agyemang, won the Woman of the Year award
Group of the Year – Lions Clubs International
Green Corporate Star Award – The Good Roll Africa
Man of Style Award – Nana Sarfo
Youth Change Maker Award – Hamza Haki El Kharroubi
Brand of the Year – Zeepay
Settler Award – Rayan Sharara
Continental Icon Award – Asamoah Gyan
Young Achiever (Male) – Mr. Eazi
Special Recognition – Thebe Ikalafeng
Special Recognition Award – Dele Momodu
Magnate Award – Dr. James Orleans Linsay
Man of the Year – Mr Alex Apau Dadey
Man of the Year (Music Award) – Black Sherif
BET winner Black Sherif won the Man of Music Awards after competing with Shatta Walw in the same category.
