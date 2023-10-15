The 2023 EMY Africa awards was held at the Grand Arena, with Westham player Mohammed Kudus and Black Sherif emerging as winners in their various categories

Kumawood actor Bill Asamaoh invited Nana Ama McBrown to the stage after he was announced as the Actor of the Year

CEO of Savile Row was honoured with the Man of Style Award for his impactful contribution to the Ghanaian fashion industry

The 8th edition of the Exclusive Men Of The Year (EMY Africa) was held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Grand Arena, International Conference Centre.

Mohammed Kudus, Berla Mundi, and Bill Asamoah are among the 2023 EMY Africa awards awardees. Photo credit: @emyafrica

Many Ghanaian celebrities, musicians, footballers, actresses, business executives and hardworking individuals gathered to celebrate trailblazers in various disciplines.

It was a night of glitz and glamour as awardees and industry players in Ghana and Nigeria graced the red carpet in their best red-carpet outfits as winners confidently delivered powerful speeches after receiving their awards.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the full list of the winners at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards

Man of The Year (Health) – Dr Abdulai Fadilu Rahman

Dr Abdulai Fadilu Rahman won Man of the Year for his contributions to the Ghanaian health industry.

EMY Africa Awards 2023: Erastus Asare Donkor Wins PAV Ansah Communicator Award

Ghanaian media personality Erastus Asare Donkor excels at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards.

Man of the Year (Technology) – Olugbenga Agboola

Olugbenga Agboola OON is a Nigerian software engineer and entrepreneur. He is the CEO and co-founder of Flutterwave.

Humanitarian Award – Kavuma Dauda (Uganda)

Dauda Kavuma is a teacher and founder, leader, manager, and trainer of Uganda's top global dance group Ghetto Kids

The Guardian Award – Fred Swaniker

Fred Swaniker is a Ghanaian serial entrepreneur and leadership development expert on a mission to help the world's most extraordinary talent fulfil its potential.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Prof. Ablade Glover

Professor Ablade Glover, FGA FRSA CV is an artist and teacher from Ghana. He is recognized as a pioneer in the West African art scene and has had numerous exhibitions, earning him recognition on a global scale over the course of several decades.

Man of Courage Award – Cobhams Asuquo

Nigerian musician, producer, and composer Cobhams Asuquo. Asuquo secured a songwriting contract with Sony ATV London in 2005. In 2006, he opened his own recording studio after serving as Head of Audio Productions at Questionmark Entertainment, a local label.

Designer of the Year – Jay Ray Ghartey

Ghanaian male fashion designer Jay Ray Ghartey beat Ken Tetteh and Elikem Kumordzie to win this award.

Young Achiever (Female) Award – Berla Mundi

TV3 presenter Berla Mundi won the Young Achiever Award at the EMY Africa Awards.

Creative and Support Arts Awards – Ibrahim Mahama

Former KNUST graduate and artist Ibrahim Mahama wins creative and Support Arts Awards for promoting the rich Ghanaian arts and culture to the world.

Actor of the Year – Bill Asamoah

Kumawood actor Bill Asamoah continues to promote the movie industry with his creativity while nurturing young talents.

Media Excellence Award – Tajudeen Adepetu

Tajudeen Adepetu is the brain behind "Everyday People" and "Family Circle", Tv shows we all watched and loved while growing up during the early 2000's.

Man of the Year (Sports) and Discovery of the Year Award – Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus won two awards at the 2023 EMY Africa awards.

Woman of the Year Award – Beatrice A. Agyemang

The group CEO of Media General Madame Beatrice Agyemang, won the Woman of the Year award

Group of the Year – Lions Clubs International

Green Corporate Star Award – The Good Roll Africa

Man of Style Award – Nana Sarfo

Youth Change Maker Award – Hamza Haki El Kharroubi

Brand of the Year – Zeepay

Settler Award – Rayan Sharara

Continental Icon Award – Asamoah Gyan

Young Achiever (Male) – Mr. Eazi

Special Recognition – Thebe Ikalafeng

Special Recognition Award – Dele Momodu

Magnate Award – Dr. James Orleans Linsay

Man of the Year – Mr Alex Apau Dadey

Man of the Year (Music Award) – Black Sherif

BET winner Black Sherif won the Man of Music Awards after competing with Shatta Walw in the same category.

