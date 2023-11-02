Reactions have trailed Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus' nomination for the 2023 CAF Men's Footballer of the Year award

The nomination of the two Black Stars and English Premier League players was announced on Wednesday, November 1

YEN.com.gh has selected some of the comments where people celebrated the milestone of the pair

Netizens have reacted to Ghana's Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus' nomination for the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Footballer of the Year award.

CAF announced the duo's domination, both players of the Black Stars and the English Premier League, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

The duo is among 30 nominees for the top honour ahead of the Awards Gala on Monday, December 11, 2023, in Marrakech, Morocco.

Mohammed Kudus, an attacking midfielder, joined West Ham United in the summer from Ajax Amsterdam. Thomas Partey, a defensive midfielder, plays for Arsenal following his switch from Atletico Madrid in October 2020.

How peeps celebrated the CAF nomination of the duo

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments making the rounds on X.

@bayor_adjoa indicated:

Congrats, guys.

@SneakerNyame commented:

Good to see Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey on the Caf Player of the Year list.

@i_am_vickyd stated:

I'm sure Thomas Partey is winning this.

@kwadwocypha posted:

Still Kudus.

@niiodartey posted:

Good start.

