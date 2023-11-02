Nancy Agyapong has made her country as the first Black woman to emerge as 1st runner-up at Miss Global International World 2023

The smart and goddess student and her team Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy, prepared adequately as they consulted Miss Africa 2016 to groom the young model ahead of the event

Some social media users have congratulated the beauty queen for her impeccable and her passion to promote Girl Child Education

Ghanaian student model and model Nancy Raquelle Agyapong, signed to Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy, is the only African and Black contestant in the competition's history to be crowned first runner-up.

Ghana's Nancy Agyapong is the 1st runner-up at Miss Global International World 2023. Photo credit: @milestoneworldpageant

Source: Instagram

The 8th Edition of the Milestone Miss and Mrs Global International, World Pageant 2023, was held at the Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.

The professional voice-over artist won the Global Ambassador For Girl-Child Education and Best Ramp Walk awards during the grand finale.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi, President of Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy, disclosed that,

She represented Ghana, and she didn't let me down. I'm overjoyed and extremely proud of Nancy.

The Black Community, Ghana, and the Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy proudly regard her.

Something I firmly believe in and support female empowerment. All of us are unique individuals with something special to offer the world. We may use this to transform the people in our lives and bring about change.

Nancy Raquelle Agyapong looks regal in a kente ensemble

The humanitarian looked ethereal in a kente outfit as she dressed like an Ashanti Princess during the national costume competition.

The beauty queen did a traditional dance as her entrance and finished it off with Spoken Word on Girl-Child Education.

Check out the photo below;

CEO of Milestone gives a powerful speech

The chief executive officer of Milestone, Mr Mak Malik, the founder of the only pageantry where married women are allowed to compete, shared the project's vision during the 2023 edition.

Contestants from all over the world put their heart and soul into winning the title of Milestone Miss & Mrs Global International World; during the duration of the contest, everyone was held to prove their talents in various fields and series of rounds of the pageant before the mega finale Contestants, Jury members, team members, media, audiences played a huge role in making it a success.

Famous Personalities from around the globe were present, including hundreds of Audience.

The jury that selected the global queens consisted of World-renowned personalities from Australia, Ghana and the United Kingdom.

Milestone Miss & Mrs Global International World will promote Milestone social objectives for Girl Child Education from 2023 to 2024. All remarkable women were recognized with special subtitles, adding to their well-deserved recognition.

Miss Global International World 2023 contestants stun in red gowns

Miss Global International World 2023 contestants wore elegant white and red gowns for their photoshoot session before the finale.

Watch the video below;

Miss Grand International 2023: Ghana Wins Grand Voice Award But Loses Crown To Miss Peru

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Miss Grand International competition, Kitava-Yvettlana Fosuwaa-Amankwaa, who is half-Thai, half-Ghanaian, and half-Cambodian.

After defeating 69 competitors in the preliminary round, the beauty queen won the Grand Voice Award.

Gifty Boakye, the ex-girlfriend of Thomas Partey, is among the many Ghanaian beauty queens who have commented on her Instagram post.

Ghanaian Most Beautiful: Aiko Adade, Ebo, Xorlali And Other Contestants Rock Stylish White Outfits

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about some of Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants with a high fashion sense.

The beautiful ladies are trained to become exceptional female role models in their communities.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of GMB contestants to follow for stylish holiday wardrobe tips this festive season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh