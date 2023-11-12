A video showing the final moment of Kalybos' preparation for his wedding has gone viral

The wedding saw the actor flaunts a customized Ranger Rover and a Benz which had the initals of he and his wife's name

Many people who saw the video have congratulated Kalybos on his union

The traditional wedding of Ghanaian actor Kalybos has left many people in awe as the colourful ceremony saw the beautiful display of culture and flamboyance.

A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @beautyqueen_5l showed the adorable moment the groomsmen clad in green outfits cheered for the actor as he readied himself for his wedding ceremony.

Kalybos fluants plush cars at wedding Photo credit: @beautyqueen_5l/TikTok

Synomous with celebrity weddings, the video showed the luxury cars lined up for cermony.

Two of the vehicles, a Range Rover and a Benz had customized number plates with the initials of Kalybos and his wife.

The 41-second video had gathered over 100,000 likes and 1000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians congratulates Kalybos

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated Kalybos on his union.

BECCA BEMPS stated:

The fact that am seeing Patricia among the guys makes me happy

Blessing Ohemeng commented:

Those people saying as if he won’t cheat no,can’t you be positive small, the same way people are being cheated on,that’s the same way pple r enjoying

Olav Newman wrote:

Tap to this blessing in Jesus name , Glory

Alex Major Good indiciated:

Agyemang Baidooo and Kalybos congratulations to you both

Jules replied:

Wow I love the fact that Aho3f3 is one of the groomsmen

Angla Osei GH added:

This is what we won't in Ghana support each other

Ahuofe Patri acts as groomsman at Kaybos' weddding

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ahuofe Patri was a groomsman at the traditonal wedding of comic actor Kalybos on Saturday, November 11.

The actress donned matching outfits with the groomsmen. It's unclear if she was one of the groomsmen for the occasion.

Like the other groomsmen, Ahuofe Patri looked exquisite in her ensemble. Kalybos, on the other hand, rocked kente cloth.

Source: YEN.com.gh