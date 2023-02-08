Shatta Wale has wished Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu well after he got buried in rubble after an unfortunate earthquake in Turkey

The Ghanaian soccer star was a victim of the 7.8 earthquakes which hit Turkey on January 6th 2023 but was later rescued and rushed to the hospital

Shatta Wale, in a Facebook post, shared a prayer for the footballer and wished him a speedy recovery

Popular Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has taken to social media to express his concern and well wishes for Christian Atsu following the footballer getting buried in rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey.

Shatta Wale Wishes Atsu Well After Turkey Earthquake Photo Source Shatta Wale

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Shatta Wale expressed concern for the well-being of Atsu and urged him to stay strong in these trying times. The musician said a prayer for Atsu and wished him well. He wrote:

Our prayers and thoughts are still with you, Christian Atsu. May you be safe

The earthquake, which struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, January 6th 2023, left a trail of destruction. Christian Atsu, who plays for the Turkish club Hatayspor, was one of the many victims of the disaster. The footballer was reportedly buried in rubble after a building he was in collapsed.

Thankfully, Christian Atsu was rescued from the rubble and taken to the hospital for treatment. He reportedly sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment.

The news of Christian Atsu's ordeal has been met with concern and well-wishes from fans and fellow footballers worldwide. Shatta Wale's Facebook post is just one of many expressions of support and encouragement for the Ghanaian footballer.

Shatta Fans Wish Atsu Well

Nnamdi Agu commented:

Get well soon brother God is with you

Christian Opare wrote:

Speedy recovery. The Lord is in control for you

Pams Kashmoo reacted:

The Lord God who brought you out from beneath shall heal you

Sammy Artists wrote:

Speedy recovery! Brother Atsu come back stronger God save this soul

Mubarak Wakaso Reacts To Turkey Tragedy

In a similar story, Mubarak Wakaso, who is known to have a close bond with Christian Atsu, has reacted to the player getting trapped under rubble after a 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey on January 6th 2023.

Wakaso made a tweet hours after the incident saying a prayer for his close friend and Black Stars teammate.

The incident has left many Ghanaians grief-stricken as they say a prayer for the ace Ghanaian footballer.

Source: YEN.com.gh