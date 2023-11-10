Ghanaian actor Kalybos and his beautiful girlfriend are set to tie the knot on November 11, 2023

The famous comedian looked dapper in splendid custom-made outfits for the lovely pre-wedding photos

Many Ghanaians have congratulated the celebrity groom as he prepares to say his marital vows

Ghanaian actor and comedian Richard Asante, popularly called Kalybos, has finally posted his beautiful girlfriend before their wedding on November 11, 2023.

The award-winning actor Kalybos and his gorgeous partner wore elegant outfits for their viral pre-wedding photoshoot.

Kalybos, Ahoufe Patri and his new girlfriend rock classy outfits. Photo credit: @kalybos

Source: Instagram

The bride-to-be wore a simple short dress showing off her smooth legs while she rocked long African braids. Kalybos was spotted in a stylish two-piece outfit and sneakers for the lovey-dovey shoot.

Watch the video below:

Kalybos looks dapper in a stylish kaftan

For this photoshoot, the Ghanaian comedian looked dashing in a short-sleeved tailored-to-fit shirt and matching trousers.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Kalybos's pre-wedding video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

lyricalson7 stated:

Kalybos is tired of waiting for Ahuof3 Patri. Congrats man

laurilex_loy stated:

Tomorrow the shape will change, she will be looking more fine☺️☺️☺️

nadwoa_boatemaa stated:

This is beautiful to watch congratulations to him

antwilistic stated:

This is beautiful..More blessings and fruitfulness in this marriage.

sarah.quayson.144 stated:

Beautiful Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

akosuaowususekyere stated:

Kalyyyyy so happy for you...Kumasi b3kyi roughcongrats, my guy

anuelkhojo stated:

Ssts boys no market ❤️! She’s beautiful ! Happy married life, Bra Kwaku

wazinga_1 stated:

There he is going to hear congratulations Kari

kplymely stated:

Smiles all over my face congratulations, bro

Agyeman-Badu's Wife Almost Ruins Makeup, Gets Emotional As Piesie Esther Sings Mo At Their Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the stunning wife of former Black Stars footballer Agyeman Badu, who mesmerised wedding guests with her calming voice while performing her new song, Mo, alongside Piesie Esther.

Regitta Arthur, the bride, looked lovely at her traditional wedding in her elegant Kente and flawless makeup.

Despite the high number of celebrity divorce cases, some social media users have praised the celebrity pair for inspiring them to believe in love.

Ahoufe Patri Opens Up About Her Depression And Losing Her Mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Ahoufe Patri, who advised her fans to talk to their loved ones about their issues because even celebrities get depressed.

The 32-year-old TV star revealed that she is shy despite people's negative perception of her.

In the viral interview, she also spoke about how some people threatened her family about her fame.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh