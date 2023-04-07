Videos of luxury cars with custom number plates for a Ghanaian wedding that was set to be held on April 7, 2023, has caused a frenzy online

The video was sighted on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian wedding photographer, @focusnblur, who hinted that it was going to be a big wedding

Famous Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, and many others have reacted to the display of elegance ahead of the long-awaited wedding

A video of luxury cars with custom number plates that would be used in the marital rites of a couple in Ghana has caused a stir on social media.

Luxury cars of a couple getting married in Ghana. Photo Source: @focusnblur

In the video, luxury cars such as Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, and Rolls Royce, among others, were captured on the compound of a plush mansion.

The cars had the custom plate, that read FYNNAD 23, which is the initial of the bride and groom, Kwasi Fynn and Dr Nadia Adongo Musah.

According to the wedding photographer, @focusnblur, the ceremony was set to take place on April 7, 2023, in Accra, Ghana.

The photographer also hinted that it was going to be a big wedding and stated that they were about to shut down the city.

About the newly weds

The bride, Dr Nadia Adongo Musah is the deputy director of the Diaspora Affairs Ghana at the Office of the President, Jubilee House.

The groom is a staunch businessman. His Instagram handle is @why_fynn.

See the full video below of the luxury cars used in the wedding.

Another video of the flashy cars on the streets of Accra.

Ghanaians react to the video of luxury cars with custom number plates for a Ghanaian wedding

Some Ghanaians have wished them well, while others questioned their source of wealth, looking at the flashy cars they used in their wedding.

ameyaw112 stated:

Eii

derlpin_official said:

Why is Accra shutting down!!!

shito_biyeguy remarked:

Eeiii Esikafuor wedding di3 pressure nkoaa. When I see these things something will tell me to dawg bae na rich man will come because eeii

favoursalu remarked:

Vanity upon vanity but I will do worse in the person’s shoes

williammanful commented:

Ei is this for the wedding?

mavizz17 said:

Wow.....People dey Accra ooo!!!

excelbrain_makeovers said:

All be 6fit nobody go fit give us unnecessary pressure

absolutelynana opined:

Look at the first car well. You will see there is a license plate underneath, and they have put the vanity one they printed for this event over it. You can still see some of the plates. Rented or borrowed cars? Let nobody rush you in this Accra. Go and rent yours.

absolutelynana stated:

Hope it is clean money. Too much illegal money in the system. So what does this person do? I want to learn.

