Actress Ahuofe Patri is said to have acted as one of the groomsmen for her fellow film star Kalybos

In videos, she could be seen cheering and vibing with the other men at the classy ceremony attended by comic actor Bismark the Joke

The clips of Ahoufe Patri drew lovely reactions, as many expressed admiration for her in the comment

Actress Ahuofe Patri, known in private life as Patricia Opoku-Agyemang, made a fine friend at the traditional wedding of comic actor Kalybos on Saturday, November 11.

The actress donned matching outfits with the groomsmen. It's unclear if she was one of the groomsmen for the occasion. However, she played the part well, as seen in videos making the rounds on social media.

Ahuofe Patri acts as groomsman as Kalybos marries. Photo credit: beautyqueen_5l.

Source: TikTok

In one of the clips shared by Ewe Blogger_Beautyqueen, the actress was all smiles and cheering her long-time friend and fellow movie star at his customary ceremony.

Like the other groomsmen, Ahuofe Patri looked exquisite in her ensemble. Kalybos, on the other hand, rocked kente cloth. His look included beads and other traditional accessories.

The actress and the other groomsmen showcased different dance moves as they shared lovely moments with the groom on his special day of tying the knot.

Watch the videos below:

Ahuofe Patri cheers Kalybos

Actress Ahuofe Patri and the other groomsmen dance along with the groom

Fans react to the videos of Ahuofe Patri

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments where peeps were moved by Ahuofe Patri.

Enock Asiedu indicated:

Truth be told Aho)f3 ain't happy.

Ewura multifruita said:

Beautiful to see Patricia among the groomsmen .

Abena❤️Secret posted:

Who else thought Aho)fe Patricia was his wife .

Confidencegh gushed:

How I wish he married Patri .

Shafto said:

Proud Abenfo.

Kwame Paul indicated:

Now Ahuofe Patri is next. We are waiting.

Lovelis said:

So beautiful. Congratulations.

Asiedurichard755 said:

I thought he was married to Ahoefe Patri oo.

Perpetualgyamfi49 said:

Congratulations, bro.

SAM TUGA DeBOSS commented:

Like seriously Aho)f3 is part of the groomsmen .

Only4Luxury

They have taken the Asante gals away paaaoo.estheramanie7

Congrats, bro .

Kissbell Cherrylipz indicated:

So beautiful .

Ephiaasabea

Awwww, Kalybos should have married Ahuofe Patricia.

Agyemang-Badu's white wedding

In another wedding story, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and his wife, Reggietta Affua Arthur, exchanged vows in a white wedding.

The pair tied the knot in a customary ceremony in stunning traditional ensembles on Thursday, November 9.

Several former football stars attended the traditional wedding, including Kwadwo Asamoah and Jerry Akaminko, who came to support their fellow footballer on his momentous day.

Source: YEN.com.gh