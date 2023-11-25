In an intense beauty contest, a KNUST graduate has emerged as the winner of Miss Malaika 2023

Lady Nana Yaa Nyarko beat fierce competition from nine other contestants to win this year's crown

A beautiful photograph of the new queen has earned her compliments from netizens on social media

Queen and more! Lady Nana Yaa Nyarko, a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) graduate, has been crowned the 2023 Miss Malaika beauty pageant winner.

Nyarko, 22, conquered competition from nine other finalists to win this year's crown at the Grand Arena of the International Conference Centre (AICC).

Former KNUST student Nana Yaa Nyarko crowned 2023 Miss Malaika winner. Photo credit: missmalaikagh.

She gracefully navigated the tough competition with her talent to earn the bragging rights at the grand finale, succeeding Zakiya Ahmed, who won last year.

Nyarko received a brand new car, an undisclosed amount of money, an international trip and souvenirs from sponsors for winning this year's beauty pageant.

Miss Malaika Ghana is a prestigious beauty pageant organised by Charterhouse to inspire young women and recognise their unique abilities and qualities.

See Lady Nyarko's photo below:

See how people celebrated Lady Nana Yaa Nyarko

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments where people expressed excitement for the winner.

The_melanin.doll indicated:

Felt it in my bones she was going to win right from their very first task. Massive congratulations to the winner❤.

Efia_amponsah_1 said:

Yes! Last night was fantastic, and we won! Congratulations @yaaaa.

Thatblackkid posted:

TeamLady for the win congratulations Girlie she deserves it @yaaaa.

Benewaa.03 said:

Congrats @yaaaa.____ ❤️.

Girllikeabena_aaa reacted:

Congratulations, Ladyyyyyyy❤️.

Hearts.to.lola posted:

Congratulations, lady.

Hemaa_xx said:

Congratulations, girl.

Miss_alluring indicated:

I knew she was winning!

