Ghanaian actress Selassie Ibrahim has recently achieved a significant milestone by earning her master's degree in the United Kingdom.

The graduation ceremony occurred at the Carlisle Cathedral, a historic Grade I listed Anglican cathedral in Carlisle, Cumbria, England, known for its rich history dating back to its foundation as an Augustinian priory in 1133.

The ceremony was attended by Selassie's family and friends, including her sister, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo and her husband, John Dumelo, a famous Ghanaian actor, along with their two children.

The achievement has been celebrated by well-wishers and fans, highlighting the actress's dedication to her career and academic pursuits.

