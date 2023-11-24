Former Asante Kotoko forward Samad Oppong, known for his contributions to Ghanaian football, has transitioned to a military career in the United States Army Academy

The 35-year-old, who played for Ashanti Gold SC and Kotoko, was seen joyfully receiving his certificate in a circulating video from the graduation ceremony

Oppong retired from professional football in his early 30s and has now embarked on a new journey in the US military

@yeboahp55481497 said:

Congratulations

@ahenkannaak wrote:

Hehehehe Ashgold and kotoko player now a military man in USA. Wow. This is good smart guy

@Kwaku___ said:

Private Oppong

@KingSarpo13 wrote:

Oh wow. Great path after local game... Congrats kass finest.

@manuel11511 said:

Congratulations , you living my dream

@collwus wrote:

Proud of him

@Eddiemurphy99 said:

Skillful Abudu Nyame. Congrats Soldier

