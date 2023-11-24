A 2022 Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduate (KNUST) has emerged as the 2024 Rhodes Scholarship winner for West Africa

Magdalene Mawugbea, a 2022 graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been named the 2024 Rhodes Scholarship winner for West Africa.

She is said to have emerged first among the top three selected finalists shortlisted from 3,214 applications received this year.

Former female KNUST student named 2024 Rhodes Scholar winner for West Africa.

Source: Twitter

The Rhodes Scholarship is a prestigious international scholarship that allows exceptional students worldwide to pursue postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford.

Since becoming public, people have reached out to celebrate and wish Magdalene well.

Reactions over the milestone of Magdalene Mawugbea

While some were awe-struck, others posted congratulatory messages in celebration of her.

@AyiteyPriscilla commented:

Wow, the sky is your limit, girl.

@lawyer_drake indicated:

Watching from afar. On God.

@eddiee_k said:

The world is for the rich and brilliant.

Source: YEN.com.gh