Chef Failatu's assistant has been pivotal in her journey to make history as the longest cook-a-thon world record holder

It turns out the young man is also a professional chef at one of the restaurants in the Tamale metropolis

Failatu Abdul Razak's attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon has set social media agog.

Since the exercise began on Monday, January 1, 2024, Chef Faila has been dominating headlines.

Already, Chef Faila has done over 104 hours of cooking, and she is on course to break the current record held by Ireland's Alan Fisher.

As Faila inches closer to her goal, the question lingering on people's minds has been, "Who is the young man assisting her?"

Chef Eric is the able assistant of Chef Faila

Checks by YEN.com.gh have indicated that the young man standing shoulder-to-shoulder is known as Malik Eric.

A graduate of the Gushegu Senior High School in the Northern Region, he is a professional chef at the Tacoraba Restaurant in Tamale.

Recognising Chef Eric's invaluable contribution to her history-making journey, Chef Faila shared his photos with an appreciative caption.

Chef Faila changes cook-a-thon plan, sets sights on 3 other records

Meanwhile, Chef Faila Abdul Razak's plans for her longest cooking marathon attempt may be taking a different twist.

Faila started on January 1 with the intention of doing 120 hours of cooking, but new information suggests she will now attempt 200 hours.

Apart from the longest cooking marathon record, Faila is also seeking to add three other records, according to Gifty Anti.

Chef Faila's husband optimistic that she'll break longest cook-a-thon record

Earlier, Chef Failatu's husband, Captain Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei, was optimistic that his wife would break the world record for the longest cooking marathon.

Chef Faila started her longest cook-a-thon record attempt on Monday, January 1, and she is expected to do more than 150 hours to break the record.

According to her soldier husband, he has trained his wife and prepared her well to go for the record.

