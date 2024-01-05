Ghanaians have inundated the Guinness World Records with applications to set/break different world records

Data released online suggest that there were 355 applications from Ghana in the past six months, with over 330 coming in the last month

The surge in interest in the GWR from Ghanaians comes amid recent attempts by Afua Asantewaa and Failatu Abdul Razak to break different records

There seems to be a new craze about setting world records and entering the Guinness Book of Records among Ghanaians.

New data indicates that hundreds of Ghanaians are interested in setting/breaking different Guinness World Records (GWR).

Afua Asantewaa and Chef Faila seem to have inspired an interest in Guinness World Records Photo source: @vimbuzzgh

According to Joy News TV, there have been 355 Ghanaian applications to the GWR since the start of July 2023.

Guinness World Records applications from Ghana surged in December 2023 and January 2024

Out of the 355 applications in the past six months, a staggering 251 were sent to the GWR in December 2023.

January 2024 is only five days, and 80 applicants from Ghana are already seeking to make various records.

Afua Asantewaa and Chef Faila's attempts reason for the surge?

While the GWR has always existed, the sudden interest could be attributed to recent attempts by two Ghanaian ladies to set new records.

It all started with Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, who attempted to break the GWR for the longest singing marathon held by India's Sunil Waghmare.

Having started on Christmas eve, December 24, Asantewaa ended her sing-a-thon after doing 126 hours, 52 minutes. Her attempt is yet to be verified and approved.

Days after Asantewaa's attempt, Failatu Abdul Razak also embarked on a journey to break the longest cooking marathon record held by Irish chef Alan Fisher.

Chef Faila's attempt is still underway at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale. She is understood to be aiming at a 200-hour cook-a-thon.

Chef Faila's husband optimistic that she'll break longest cook-a-thon record

Meanwhile, Chef Failatu's husband, Captain Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei, was optimistic that his wife would break the world record for the longest cooking marathon.

Chef Faila started her longest cook-a-thon record attempt on Monday, January 1, and she is expected to do more than 150 hours to break the record.

According to her soldier husband, he has trained his wife and prepared her well to go for the record.

