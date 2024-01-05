An appreciation post by Chef Failatu Abdul Razak to her kitchen has gone viral online

Chef Failatu praised Eric Malik for playing a major role in her quest to beak the record for the longest cooking time by an individual

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post showered praises on Eric for being very supportive

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has singled out her kitchen assistant, Eric Malik for praise in the wake of the ongoing cooking marathon.

Taking to Facebook, Chef Failatu posted images of the young man clad in chef's uniform, apparently helping her out in the kitchen as she attempts the world record for the longest cooking time held by an individual.

As a show of appreciation, Chef Failatu in a caption accompanying the photos thanked Eric Malik for the immense role he has played ever since the cook-a-thon began.

"Big shoutout to Malik Eric, the talented chef lending invaluable support in this culinary journey! As a professional chef at Tacoraba Restaurant in Tamale, Eric's expertise and dedication have played a tremendous role in getting us this far. His contribution is truly commendable!” the post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post by Chef Failatu had raked in over 5000 likes and 400 comments.

Ghanaians commend Chef Failatu's kitchen assistant

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post commended Eric Malik for his immense support offered to Chef Failatu so far.

Jill Awuni commented:

He is tremendous and glad he’s there to serve with a smile! The award is his too! Endorsers don’t forget him please

Tina Ross indicated:

He has been very supportive and excellent in his role. God richly bless him paaa

Solomon Tatuoro added:

Thank you Chef Eric. When we finish the cook-a-thon with Faila, we’ll continue a dance-a-thon with you. We saw your moves

Afua Asantewaa storms Tamale to support Chef Failatu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum flew from Accra to Tamale, in the company of her husband, on Thursday, January 4, 2024, to lend their support to Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak.

In a video, Asantewaa, who also embarked on a sing-a-thon, was seen addressing Failatu and singing for her.

Chef Failatu could not hold her emotions as she broke down in tears.

