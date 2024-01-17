Diana Hamilton kick-started 2024 with an explosive collaboration featuring Mercy Chinwo

The collaboration has earned significant traction from both Ghanaians and Nigerians since its announcement

The Nigerian superstar has finally shared her experience working with her Ghanaian colleague

Nigerian singer, Mercy Chinwo has expressed her joy working with Ghanaian gospel star, Diana Hamilton in their new collaboration.

Diana Hamilton released the new song along with its video, exciting scores of fans who have been anticipating the collaboration since its announcement.

On Instagram, Mercy Chinwo shared photos with Diana Hamilton from their video set saying she had fun shooting the video.

Mercy Chinwo confesses love for Ghanaian culture

Mercy Chinwo lauds Diana Hamilton for the feature

Mercy Chinwo's Instagram post celebrating Ghanaian culture had her wrapped in a regal Kente outfit for Diana Hamilton's "Doing of the Lord" video shoot.

The "Excess Love" hitmaker showered Diana Hamilton with praise calling their new song a "rhythm of gratitude."

In another post, the 33-year-old Nigerian singer said "Each note is infused with gratitude and every word with praise."

Diana Hamilton recently launched her annual "Awake Experience" concert and fans have already begun to obsess over the little possibility of Diana Hamilton sharing the stage with Mercy Chinwo.

Netizens react to Diana Hamilton and Mercy Chinwo's collaboration

YEN.com.gh gathered af ew comments from netizens as they drooled over the latest "Ghana Naija" collaboration.

nneka_ruth said:

On repeat since morning...the infusion of Ghana language made it warmer

funmielliott wrote:

Not all the Ghanaians in the comment section giving you Ghanaian namesI looooove it

ecs_tabi opined:

You need a beautiful Ghanaian name

laurel_d remarked:

I didnt know i could love you even more than i do but today you have made me fall in love with you allll over again!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I think Mercy Adjoa Chinwo-Blessed is befitting!!!!

em_tina_ exclaimed:

Mercy Chinwo is a a whole mood, you actually look like a Ghanaian in this song

Mercy Chinwo charms Ghanaians with her Twi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mercy Chinwo's explosive verse on Diana Hamilton's new song had made a huge first impression on Ghanaian fans.

Many of them were obsessed with the Nigerian singer's decision to deliver her verse in the local Twi dialect.

