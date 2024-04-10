Afronita opened up about her relationship with her protégé Abigail of the Talented Kidz reality show

Rumours suggest that the renowned dancer snatched Abigail from her original handlers

While on a media run to promote her new dance academy for kids, Afronita cleared the air about the rumours

Afronita, after unveiling her new dance school for kids, Afrostar Dance Academy has been on a media run to promote her new venture.

The dancer says the new dance academy will be launched on April 17, even though admission has already begun.

In a recent interview with GTV's morning show hosts Kafui Dey and Valerie Danso, the viral dancer opened up about how her relationship with Talented Kidz winner Abigail Dromo began.

Afronita confesses her love for Abigail

According to Afronita, she only heard about Abigail through a post from TV3 after she won the Talented Kidz, despite reports from her past trainers suggesting that they had been trying to reach her even before she won the reality show.

"When I saw her, I had goosebumps from head to toe. I just know that feeling wasn't normal. I felt it deep down in my spirit that I had a role to play in her life," Afronita confessed.

The partially deaf youngster impressed Afronita right from the onset, and the duo went on to collaborate on several dance videos. They eventually auditioned for Britain's Got Talent as a team.

Afronita acknowledged in her in recent interview with GTV that she had seen rumours of her snatching Abigail from her past trainers. To that, Afronita said:

“It's not like I took her from him. I was only helping"

Fans react to issues surrounding Afronita and Abigail's past trainers

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from fans about the trending rumours.

QueenLee said:

she was a star when you met her. so what do you mean by you linked up with her because she sad potential and she just needed a push

Afronita visits her Alma Mater

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita had visited her Alma Mater The Ridge Church School, where she honed her passion for dance.

The visit is part of her tall list of activities before the grand launch of the Afrostar Dance Academy for kids.

