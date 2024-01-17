Ghanaian musician Diana Hamilton and Nigeria's Mercy Chinwo have inspired many Christians with their unique kente gowns

The famous female celebrities looked breathtaking in classy outfits for the viral music video shoot

Some social media users have commented the superstars for dressing decently and rocking stylish gele styles

Ghanaian musician Diana Hamilton has collaborated with award-winning Nigerian musician Mercy Chinwo on her latest project.

The talented gospel musician with a high fashion sense dazzled in beautiful custom-made dresses designed by Diana Hamilton's fashion brand.

Diana Hamilton and Mercy Chinwo slay in flawless make-up. Photo credit: @dianahamilton @mercychinwo

Mercy Chinwo looked ethereal in a three-quarter sleeved kente ball gown and stylish red gele headwrap, while Diana Hamilton wore a short-sleeved gown with green gele.

Both celebrity mothers wore mild makeup and elegant accessories to complete their look for the music shoot.

Check out the photos below;

Diana Hamilton features Mercy Chinwo on her latest song

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton is trending after releasing another powerful song titled The Doing Of The Lord featuring Mercy Chinwo.

The gospel stars have inspired many Christians with their stunning ensembles and hairstyles for the music video shoot.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Mercy Chinwo and Diana Hamilton's outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

dianaantwihamilton stated:

@mercychinwo, you rocked the Kente so well. I hope I didn’t do badly with my gele.

Giftymercy stated:

My DH never goes wrong with fashion.

Augustaagborashu stated:

I just finished listening to it and was blown away by the harmony. You both were great

Officialglowrie stated:

You didn’t just rock the outfit. You outdid yourself with the twi language as well❤️❤️❤️❤️. We need to add Twi name to your names ooo… maybe Mercy Blessed Abena love

brinonye5 stated:

You two ladies looked so beautiful, and the performance was amazing. This is the doing of the Lord❤️❤️

dfo_music stated:

Mami, you're so helplessly pretty ❤️❤️

