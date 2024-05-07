Celebrated YouTuber, Wode Maya has come under intense pressure over a video he posted on his Facebook page

A recent post by one of Africa's finest Youtubers, Wode Maya sparked some wild reactions with a barrage of harsh criticism from his online community.

The celebrated Youtuber, known in private life as Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, came under intense pressure after he shared a video of his recent interview with business mogul, Daniel McKorley, also known as McDan, where he talked about operations of his mining company in the Ada area.

The post, a link to a YouTube interview Wode Maya had with McDan, was captioned, "How a Ghanaian billionaire built the biggest salt mine production in Africa."

Gleaning from the reactions to the post, it appears the caption of the YouTube video thumbnail triggered the criticisms against the YouTuber.

Most of the people who reacted to the video descended on Wode Maya for allowing his platform to be used for what some described as image-cleansing by McDan to misinform the public about the real situation of the Ada Songor Salt Mine.

Others also called on the renowned YouTuber to delete the video and apologise to the people of Ada.

Some of the reactions

Tha Bishop Son commented:

"McDan has implemented a propaganda campaign by establishing a radio station in Ada and utilizing various platforms, like yours Wodemaya , to disseminate misinformation and conceal the true motives behind the political maneuvers he's orchestrating in the region. Patience is the ability to outwait your adversary.."

Anagbila Nehemiah Jackson also commented:

"Hmmmmm is sad that, this Wodemaya guy has ceased from Objective pursuit of his career. The person who is using the security service to cease people's daily bread from them. You are praising him."

Rabbinabb Duku reacted:

"Bro pls delete this video before Ghanaians descend heavily on you. Pls don't involve yourself with this man oooo hmmm pls for your own good stay away from this hooligan!!"

Sleek Jay also reacted:

Massa i have worked in this mine for years before when I was in Ada Songornya how did he build it ?

The issue surrounding McDan's salt mining company

McDan owns Electrochem Ghana Limited (EGL), a salt mining company in Ada.

Indigenes of Ada have raised concerns over how the activities of the salt mining company and its owner, McDan are denying them their livelihood in the Songor mine, which has existed for over 55 years.

The people of Ada have also accused the business mogul of using state security to threaten and infringe on their rights.

Wode Maya spotted mining salt

Recall, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya engaging in salt mining after announcing he's quit YouTube has emerged

In the video making rounds online, the renowned vlogger was captured shovelling some salt into a wheelbarrow.

Wode Maya emphatically stated in the video that he's now into salt mining after quitting vlogging.

