The Electoral Commission is beginning the limited voter registration exercise ahead of polls in December

The commission aims at registering approximately 623,000 first-time voters across the country

Chairperson of the commission, Jean Mensa, said the officers have rented generators to account for power cuts

The Electoral Commission will begin its limited voter registration on Tuesday, May 7, for first-time voters and persons who wish to own a voter card.

The 21-day exercise will end on May 27, 2024. The commission is aiming to register about 623,000 first-time voters.

Electoral Commission is targetting 623,000 first-time voters. Source: Electoral Commission of Ghana

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, told the press this figure could be exceeded.

Mensa also said the commission has rented generators in the event of power cuts.

She also revealed that her offices have an “offline” mode, for voters to be registered manually if the generators fail.

“We are trying hard to, we’ve made arrangements to ensure that we don’t have challenges because of dumsor."

The last voter registration took place in 2020, ahead of elections that year.

What is on the Electoral Commission calendar

The Electoral Commission released its calendar for 2024 ahead of the general election in December back in March 2024.

After the continuous voter registration exercise from May 7 to May 27, 2024, the commission intends to submit the provisional voters’ register to the political parties between July 9 and 18, 2024.

There will also be a nationwide exercise to replace missing voter ID cards starting May 30, 2024.

The commission intends to announce the results of the 2024 presidential elections within 72 hours.

Aspirants will present election nomination forms from September 9 to September 13, 2024.

Special Voting for selected professionals will take place on December 2, five days before the general election.

GES grants permission for students to leave school for voter registration

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service (GES) will permit Senior High School (SHS) students who are eligible to vote to go home and partake in the continuous voter registration exercise.

The students have been granted four days off from their schools from Tuesday, May 7, to Friday, May 10, 2024.

