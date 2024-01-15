Diana Hamilton has released her highly anticipated collaboration with Nigerian colleague, Mercy Chinwo

The highly anticipated collaboration titled "The Lord's Doing" will be the first between the two artistes

Netizens have shared their excitement for the new single, especially Mercy Chinwo's verse delivered in Twi

On Friday, January 12, 2023, Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Hamilton Antwi announced the release of her first single for the year.

The singer's decision to feature Mercy Chinwo in this new one became an interesting topic for many of her fans who couldn't wait to hear the song.

The song which was released at midnight today, January 15, 2023, with its video has already garnered numerous heartwarming reviews.

Mercy Chinwo speaks Twi in Diana Hamilton's song Photo source: Facebook/DianaHamilton, Facebook/MercyChinwo

Source: Facebook

Diana Hamilton known for her inspirational lyrics often mixing the local Twi dialect and English didn't veer off the template on her new one, "The Lord's Doing".

Since the collaboration's announcement, many fans have been anticipating Mercy Chinwo's verse. From the reviews gathered so far, the Nigerian perfectly singing Diana Hamilton's Twi hook seems to have satisfied the expectations of many fans.

The Nigerian and Ghanaian cultures are very infectious and simple efforts like Mercy Chinwo speaking Twi in a song can have a great impact on any music product, said music executive and talent manager, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh.

Diana Hamilton not reciprocating the gesture by singing in her language is a missed opportunity, Boadu-Ayeboafoh added.

Netizens drool over Mercy Chinwo's verse

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reviewed Diana Hamilton's new release.

@yomi7742 said:

This and more we want to see across Africa. Not the unnecessary bickering. Beautiful piece of praise to our God!

@sallyasantewaa2713 wrote:

I got goosebumps all over hearing Mercy Chinwo sing in Twi, she was so perfect .

@WendyGloryofficial remarked:

I’m the hand writing ✍️ of mercy by the finger of the LORD SE NYE NYAME NA )W) MAFA A!! … Chaiiiii

@awuraama6229 exclaimed:

I was waiting to hear IBO version of sɛ ɛnyɛ Nyame nɛwɔ m'afa a,but anyway kudos ladies.. God bless you.more collaboration ahead❤❤❤❤

@klintappiah added:

Does this means Mercy Chinwo will here for the 2024 Diana Hamilton's Awake Experience edition?

Diana Hamilton marks 18th marriage anniversary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Hamilton and his husband had celebrated the 18th anniversary of their blessed holy matrimony.

In an interview to mark this special occasion, the singer's husband established that he found a perfect wife in Diana Hamilton.

Source: YEN.com.gh