Lisa Quama is among several young Ghanaians who have carved a name for themselves through dance

The viral dancer, who is a member of the renowned DWP Dancer Academy, has been spotted in the US

A video of her vibing with another TikTok figure has got many of her fans in awe

Ghanaian dancer and member of the DWP dance academy, Lisa Quama, is believed to be on a trip out of the country.

The dancer shared footage of her abroad as she reconnected with old friends and other social media mutuals.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.cm.gh, the viral dancer showed fans another side of her multi-talented personality.

Lisa Quama shows her rap skills

In the video, Lisa Quama delivered a freestyle over the popular dancehall hit track Hold Yuh by Gyptian.

While many were surprised to see Lisa Quama rap, the dancer's taste for the art dates back to her high school days when she was entertainment prefect.

After watching the video, many fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration and implored her to consider music.

Netizens react to Lisa Quama's rap skills

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens in reaction to Lisa Quama's rap video.

Kwesi_Rainbow said:

@Lisa Quama you're a whole mood. I always get excited anytime I watch your videos . I'm your n#1 fan

Aminah {Quamtym last born} wrote:

Forget de caption abeg dis is dope

Rhemanoted:

Eeei when did Lisa start to get lyrics correct ❤️

iam_afiacutie shared:

To we all that keeps laughing like mumu after watching this should gather here.. That's really dope of u @Lisa Quama cuz am feeling the vhibe

|| Ahkosua Cuddle Bear|| remarked:

I love the voice and vibe u ♥️push me into the mood

Icely exclaimed:

Lisa u too much just love ur vibes ❤️❤️❤️

Kwesi_Rainbow added:

