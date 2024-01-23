DWP Academy dancer Lisa Quama has opened up on her relationship status, claiming to be single

According to Lisa, she is 'dating Jesus' and does not have time for any worldly relationship

She explained that she is not interested in getting married so there is no need for her to get involved in any relationship which would only lead her for fornicate

Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama has made headlines after boldly sharing some unconventional thoughts about marriage.

Quama, a member of the famous DWP Academy, revealed in a recent interview that she will never get married.

Talking about relationships, the pretty dancer, who recently toured the US, stated she is currently in a relationship with Jesus Christ, leaving no room for romance with mortal suitors.

According to her, pursuing an earthly relationship would only lead to premarital intimacy, which conflicts with her faith. As such, she has no intention of dating.

"...I'm not seeing anyone, I only see Jesus, but he is not a person; he is a spirit. I'm not seeing anyone, and I'm not dating. I won't have time for you. I don't want to marry. If I don't want to marry, there is no reason to date. Even if I'm dating, I'm just going to fornicate with you, and that is not what I want to do with my life. So this is not the time for that," she said.

Ghanaians react to Lisa Quama's video

The video has sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

ms_verlar said:

Hah. This video will pop up again some years to come

ladybug_afia said:

Akoraa na )de3. She is just a child so it normal

lhord_solicitor said:

We hope u don't come later crying infront of camera

_laron_mani said

Let's see what she says again in the next 5 years.

Afronita parts ways with DWP Academy

The controversial views of Lisa Quama come on the heels of her colleague Afronita's exit from the academy. Afronita left DWP Academy after almost six years of creating and working with the group.

The academy confirmed the news in a recent press release posted to all its social media platforms.

Many of her fa raised suspicions about the dancer's exit as they sought explanations.

