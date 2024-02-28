Dancer Afronita's fans have flown her to Tanzania, a country close to her heart, as part of her 20th birthday wishlist

She dropped beautiful pictures of her at Kotoka International Aiport as she departed from the country

Many people hailed her loyal fans for making their Star Gyal feel special

Dancer Afronita was flown to Tanzania by her fans as part of her 20th birthday package. She dropped airport photos on her Instagram on February 28, 2024.

Afronita's 20th birthday celebrations. Image Credit: @afronitaaa

Afronita's fans flew her to Tanzania for her 20th birthday

When Afronita celebrated her 20th birthday on November 30, 2023, she had several things on her wishlist, which she shared on her Snapchat account.

The talented dancer received several things on her wishlist, including an all-expense paid trip by her fans known as Star Gyal Galaxy and Team Ronita to a country of her choice, Tanzania.

She stated that the trip was the 12th item on her birthday wishlist; she wrote:

What it looks like when God puts you on Flight Mode✈️BIRTHDAY WISHLIST NUMBER 12!!

Afronita also thanked her fans for making the trip possible, adding that it was a beautiful gift. She thanked them, saying:

Thank you so much @stargyalgalaxy and @teamronita for this beautiful gift ! I can’t wait to enjoy every moment in Tanzania God bless your kind hearts! #AfronitaaainTanzania

Below are pictures Afronita took at the Kotoka International Airport before she departed from the country.

Reactions as fans flew Afronita to Tanzania as part of her 20th birthday wishlist

The photos got many people gushing over Afronita's beauty, while others admired the loyal fanbase she has.

endurancegrand said:

Flight season

enh_giftpalace said:

Mad Caption : This year God will put us on a Flight mode ✈️

itsmheanita said:

In God’s own time he does it beautifully see baby girl looking perfect ❤️

championrolie said:

YOUR MEANS OF TRASPORT DEY THE AIR INSIDE FLY HIGHER P

folawewoamudalat said:

Enjoy all of it baby …:you deserve it girl ……God bless team RONITA

yagurl_fatiimaah said:

Now go enjoy your life coz you deserve it❤️❤️❤️

ivethstunner said:

Happy for you love Catching flight up and down.

nanaadwoaprisci said:

This year we are catching more flight, international Star

rachel.cosmas said:

Welcome to Tanzania Afronita love you so much❤️❤️

Below is a video of how Afronita spent her 20th birthday.

