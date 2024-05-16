Social Media Reacts To Video Of Beautiful Girl Finishing A Full Bowl Of Gobε In Few Minutes
- A video of a young lady eating Gari and beans, AKA, Gobε, has caused a stir online
- In the video, the lady said she bought her Gobε for GH¢25 so she had to finish it all
- Netizens who chanced on her video were surprised to see such a pretty-looking girl eat that much
A video of a beautiful Ghanaian lady finishing a full plate of Gari and beans with plantain, popularly referred to as Gobε, in a few minutes has caused a stir on social media.
The video sighted by YEN.com.gh X showed the lady eating the Gobε in a manner that left many salivating.
The yet-to-be-identified lady finished her food in no time and gulped two sachets of chilled water and a beta malt drink to complete her afternoon meal.
Hajia4Real's daughter flaunts beautiful long hair, rattles English Like Queen Elizabeth, video trends
She said in the voice-over of the video that she bought the Gobε for GH₵25.00 and had to enjoy it to the fullest.
"Edy pain me say this Gobε is GH₵25.00. How? How?" she wondered.
Netizens react to video
Netizens who came across her video shared on X by TWO TERTY (@TwoTerty_) reacted, with many saying the lady is a foodie based on how she ate the Gobε.
A few of the reactions to her video have been compiled below.
Benjamin Assan (@Benzeerex3) said:
"Ohh that's Afia. My paddy ein woman that oo."
KOBY BINEY(@BineyKoby) also said:
"She Dey eat like refugee."
Sly G (@SlyG61240188) replied:
"Oh bossu. Why are you bringing them here."
Maverick (@_PerrySam) commented:
"Red flag."
Kobby Antidote (@kobbyAntiVEVO) replied:
"Charlie some turnoff paaa oo."
Anopakoko (@Anopakoko1) also commented:
"Obaa baaku tumi di gcb3 25gh just beans and plantain oo ad3n woy3 construction work anaa."
"Herh the food plenty o weh she eat am easy like that. Pure water 3 (1.5litres) beta malt 1. Wow."
The pretty lady cracks ribs online after finishing a full bowl of beans
In a related YEN.com.gh story, a beautiful lady caused a massive stir after joining the "how it started vs how it ended" challenge.
Unlike many others that show relationship and career success stories, hers was how she finished a mountain of beans and drank almost a full bottle of sobolo
In the first frame of the photos she shared, she could be seen bespectacled, posing with a spoon dipped into the food.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh