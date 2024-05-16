A video of a young lady eating Gari and beans, AKA, Gobε, has caused a stir online

In the video, the lady said she bought her Gobε for GH¢25 so she had to finish it all

Netizens who chanced on her video were surprised to see such a pretty-looking girl eat that much

A video of a beautiful Ghanaian lady finishing a full plate of Gari and beans with plantain, popularly referred to as Gobε, in a few minutes has caused a stir on social media.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh X showed the lady eating the Gobε in a manner that left many salivating.

The girl eating gari and beans Photo credit: @TwoTerty_/X (formerly Twitter)

Source: Twitter

The yet-to-be-identified lady finished her food in no time and gulped two sachets of chilled water and a beta malt drink to complete her afternoon meal.

She said in the voice-over of the video that she bought the Gobε for GH₵25.00 and had to enjoy it to the fullest.

"Edy pain me say this Gobε is GH₵25.00. How? How?" she wondered.

Netizens react to video

Netizens who came across her video shared on X by TWO TERTY (@TwoTerty_) reacted, with many saying the lady is a foodie based on how she ate the Gobε.

A few of the reactions to her video have been compiled below.

Benjamin Assan (@Benzeerex3) said:

"Ohh that's Afia. My paddy ein woman that oo."

KOBY BINEY(@BineyKoby) also said:

"She Dey eat like refugee."

Sly G (@SlyG61240188) replied:

"Oh bossu. Why are you bringing them here."

Maverick (@_PerrySam) commented:

"Red flag."

Kobby Antidote (@kobbyAntiVEVO) replied:

"Charlie some turnoff paaa oo."

Anopakoko (@Anopakoko1) also commented:

"Obaa baaku tumi di gcb3 25gh just beans and plantain oo ad3n woy3 construction work anaa."

global (@Dzifa57)

"Herh the food plenty o weh she eat am easy like that. Pure water 3 (1.5litres) beta malt 1. Wow."

The pretty lady cracks ribs online after finishing a full bowl of beans

In a related YEN.com.gh story, a beautiful lady caused a massive stir after joining the "how it started vs how it ended" challenge.

Unlike many others that show relationship and career success stories, hers was how she finished a mountain of beans and drank almost a full bottle of sobolo

In the first frame of the photos she shared, she could be seen bespectacled, posing with a spoon dipped into the food.

