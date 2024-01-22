Afronita has left DWP Academy after almost six years of creating and working with the collective

The academy confirmed the news in a recent press release posted to all its social media platforms

Many of her fans have raised suspicions about the dancer's exit as they seek explanations

Ghanaian dance sensation, Yeboah Danita Akosua Adomaah popularly known as Afronita has moved on from the popular DWP Academy collective.

The academy has announced in an official press release sighted by YEN.com.gh, that Afronita will now be an independent brand with no connection to the collective.

This comes after the dancer announced on her social media teasing fans of a new future she was stepping into.

Afronita's exit from DWP Academy sparks rumours

According to the official press release, Afronita joined the academy in 2018 at age 14 and her exit is in line with DWP's mission to build brands out of all the young and gifted personalities who join the family.

However, earlier posts gathered from some fans suggest Afronita's exit was due to the presence of a new girl who has just joined the collective and is believed to be its new face.

It's also worth noting that the CEO of DWP Academy, Quabbles had publicly called Afronita out last year during the collective's online banter with MOG Beats.

Afronita who recently gained a million followers on Instagram will be the second talent to leave the collective after Dancegod Loyd mysteriously left last year.

DWP Academy in their release neither stated the reasons for Afronita's exit but wished her well saying the "move is not the first and will not be the last."

Netizens react to Afronita's exit from DWP Academy

YEN.comgh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Afronita's exit from DWP Academy.

@baltimore_flow said:

Something dey under. if they don’t do this, people will dig.

@Ghana4sale wrote:

Because he dated someone in the group. They are scared if she get pregnant

@kwame_ryder quizzed:

So champion Rollie guy go follow am go or

@benbenaqua noted:

She got a studio for dance classes as a birthday gift which will be opened in February, planned on teaching kids dance on her own, she’s living her dream now

@jaycurry_1z added:

Asure say she Dey go join dance god…just watch

Sponsors shower Afronita with gifts as she turns 20

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita had celebrated her 20th birthday in grand style as netizens couldn't stop showering her with gifts.

The dancer flaunted a brand new MacBook, a fully sponsored trip, a bouquet of flowers among many others as she thanked her fans and well-wishers on her birthday.

