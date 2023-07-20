Prince David Osei, in a beautiful Instagram post, shared his support for fellow movie star Yvonne Nelson

In the post, Prince David Osei showered praises on Yvonne Nelson, calling her an amazing friend and family

He shared some beautiful throwback and recent photos of them together, as well as short footage of Yvonne's recently released memoir

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei took to his Instagram to extend his unwavering support for fellow movie star Yvonne Nelson. The Ghanaian actor shared an endearing post where he showered Yvonne with praises, describing her as an amazing friend and family.

A collage of Yvonne Nelson and Prince David Osei Photo Source: princedavidosei

Source: Instagram

The Instagram post featured a series of captivating photos, both from their past memories and recent moments together, evoking nostalgia and happiness among fans. Additionally, Prince David Osei included a short clip of Yvonne Nelson's recently released memoir, adding to the celebration of her achievements.

In his touching tribute, Prince David Osei expressed his gratitude for having someone like Yvonne as a friend who has become family to him. He also offered prayers, wishing her God's continued blessings, divine protection, and grace.

The actor's words showed his admiration as he hailed Yvonne Nelson for her fearlessness and courage, recognising her as an exceptional queen at heart. This public display of support from one prominent figure to another in the entertainment industry attracted positive responses from fans and followers, who admired the bond shared between the two stars.

Prince David Osei and Yvonne Nelson warm hearts

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users.

elom_anang said:

Aww @princedavidosei ! You’re such an awesome, supportive and sincere person! I’ve seen the beautiful friendship and respect between you and @yvonnenelsongh

adwoadorn commented:

You are so supportive. May God bless you David.

esin.am said:

Much love for you, prince, for standing by the Queen much respect

Prince David Osei shows wife love

In another story, star actor Prince David Osei showed off his beautiful wife, Louisa, in a new photo on social media with a lovely message to celebrate her birthday, which fell on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

The post made Yvonne Nelson, Martha Ankomah, Kalybos, and other stars fall in love with her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh