DanceGod and Afronita's bond continues to grow after her exit from the DWP Academy

The bond between the dancers has now transcended to their close relations

A recent video of DanceGod Loyd dancing with Afronita's mum has got many netizens excited as they share their admiration for the dancers in the comments

Ghana's beloved dancer, Afronita, took the internet by storm with her decision to leave the DWP Dance Academy after five years.

Despite leaving her colleagues behind, the dancer has reunited with one of her long-time dance coaches, Dancegod Loyd, who also used to be with the academy.

Their reconnection has increased fans' hopes for Afronita's strides without the DWP machinery backing her.

Dancegod Loyd dances with Afronita's mum

In a new video shared by Dancegod Loyd on TikTok, the dancer was seen with Afronita's mum.

Dancegod Loyd has been the brain behind the choreography of several viral dance moves, including the globally infamous Terminator challenge.

In the video, DancegodLoyd invited Afronita's mum to try out the Tswala Bami dance move with him.

For many fans of the viral dancers, the chemistry between Dancegod and Afronita's mum is a sign that Afronita is in safe hands as they thronged the comments section to share their admiration.

Netizens react to Dancegod Loyd and Afronita's

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to the video of Dancegod Lody and Afronita's mum.

Danny said:

wooooW I LovE thAt ,❤ mY DancE God with OUr STARGYAL Mamie

_PERPETUAL ❤️_ wrote:

Mama StarGyal❤️

Adwoah cola noted:

DGL really stressed mama last night

Zaradden Shuaib commented:

Everybody know her . proudly afronita

Saamaa Jennifer exclaimed:

My super star girl's beautiful Mum

Bonny Foster added:

Danita's beautiful mom❤️❤️I love this vibe

