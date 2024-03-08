John Peasah, who played the notorious character bad boy character of the YOLO TV series fame, has shared his opened up about his critical condition

The actor says he has been struggling with demyelinating disease for nearly three years

In a new post, he shared a campaign for Ghanaians to support his recovery

Ghanaian actor John Bredu Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the YOLO TV series, is battling with a critical demyelinating disease.

The critical condition can affect the nerves in the brain, eyes, and spinal cord, which can lead to vision loss and immobility, among other effects.

News of the actor's condition has thrown the creative community into a frenzy.

John Peasah aka Drogba Photo source: Instagram/JohnPeasah

Source: Instagram

Drogba pleads for support

According to the embattled actor who survived an accident in 2020, he has been suffering for over two years. In a new post, he shared more details about his critical condition, seeking support from Ghanaians.

Research about Drogba's condition indicates some cases may be serious and potentially fatal. It's unclear if Drogba's case stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic about three years ago.

However, a recent global medical study detailed that the declaration of the pandemic led to a rise in demyelination cases, especially in the peripheral and central nervous systems.

The promising actor's condition has caught the attention of many YOLO TV series fans and colleagues, who have begun pooling support for his recovery.

Netizens react to Drogba's health condition

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Drogba's critical condition.

rauf_riyadh said:

Subhanallah! For the smiles you put on people’s faces, may the Almighty Allah grant you Shifah. Sending love ❤️ and prayers. DROGBA!

rauf_riyadh wrote:

Subhanallah! For the smiles you put on people’s faces, may the Almighty Allah grant you Shifah. Sending love ❤️ and prayers. DROGBA!

b.gray.pixels commented:

Hmmm this a wake up call to rlly take care of ourselves Charley.. get well soon bro

clementosuarez shared:

Oh noooooo. Everything will be fine. Prayers up, support is coming

KK Kabobo cries for support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular highlife veteran KK Kabobo had cried out for support as his ailing health continued to deteriorate.

His cry caught the attention of former President John Dramani Mahama and singer Wendy Shay.

Source: YEN.com.gh