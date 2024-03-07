A video of Safo Newman's lookalike appealing for help has gone viral on social media

The young man admitted that he has been struggling financially and hence opted to sell in order to make ends meet

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video were optimistic he would get the help he needs

The lookalike of Safo Newman has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after a video of him appealing for help surfaced online.

The viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment the young man was captured selling dusters on the streets.

Stevequamz, the lookalike of Kuami Eugene, who chanced upon him, was visibly taken aback that the young man, despite making waves on social media, still sells in traffic in order to make ends meet.

During their interaction, the young man confessed that he was struggling financially and wanted to learn a trade.

The video of Safo Newman's lookalike opening up on his plight had raked in over 35,000 likes and 500 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the appeal made by the young man.

KARTEL commented:

Even original safo Newman sef need help not the lookalike

Micheal oris442 wrote:

Sarfo Newman himself kraa,he need help, John

user758622230440 indicated:

That's what i do .. i will teach him for free

charellenterprise reacted:

but i like wat kuami Eugene's lookalike is doing ,hes using the opportunity to help others become stable .this is sensible.dont give up man

LIL KLIT commented:

So he dey trend that means he shouldn’t work anaa safo newman dey do concrete work

