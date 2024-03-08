One of Ghana's prolific young photographers and videographers, Pepsin, has passed away

Pepsin had worked with scores of Ghanaian talents, including Black Sherif and the popular DWP Dance Academy

In a video, the academy's co-founder shared an emotional tribute in honour of the deceased videographer

YEN.com.gh spoke with Eric Toscar, who worked closely with Pepsin, and recounted the impact of his work

The unfortunate demise of Ghanaian photographer and videographer Philip Pepsin has been confirmed by scores of people close to him.

The videographer, who has worked with many superstars, including Joey B, Mr Eazi and more, was reportedly involved in a fatal accident.

News of his untimely death has thrown Ghana's creative community into a state of mourning.

DWP Academy's boss mourns Pepsin

On Mach 7, DWP Academy's boss Quables, shared footage of Pepsin on TikTok, saying, "You created lots of beautiful memories with us brother, we will really miss you, Pepsin."

In a recent video shared online, the late videographer was seen with Afronita, Championrolie and other staunch members from the DWP Academy sharing a fun moment together.

YEN.com.gh spoke with Eric Toscar, a talent manager and music executive who worked with Pepsin directly. He said:

"One thing I observed about him was his passion, especially for young talents. My fondest memory of him will be in Kumasi during a promotional run for Malcolm Nuna. His humility and work rate were top. Every moment was valuable to him, and he would capture it. The community has lost one of its brightest stars at a very unfortunate time."

Netizens mourn Pepsin

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Pepsin's death.

TREASURE✝️ said:

We not close, I followed him on tiktok when I saw him with the dwp Nigeria vacation… his passing away really dey go me paaaa️

Johnson Beauty wrote:

i don't know him, but i started following him when i saw him with the DWP crew but don't know why his death is really getting to me.. it's hurting me as if we were even person friends. RIP

Fredericka noted:

condolences to Pepsin family and the DWP family on his passing, my the Lord give you all strength in this time of bereavement so sorry for your lost.

PricelessGoddess_ backup added:

We are bleeding Pepsin but I understand you’d have fought your way to stay if you had the chance RIP ️

