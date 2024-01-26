America's Second Gentleman, H.E Douglas Emhoff, will make an appearance in the season seven finale of Ghana's popular youth show, YOLO

The news of H.E. Emhoff's appearance was announced on the official Instagram handle of the YOLO TV series

YOLO season seven finale will be available on the Farmhouse movie app

The Second Gentleman of the United States of America, H.E. Douglas Emhoff, will feature in the final episode of YOLO season seven.

YOLO TV series announced this on their social media pages.

YOLO Series: America's Second Gentleman will appear in the season 7 finale. Photo Credit: @secondgentleman @yolotvseries @kelvin_bruun_anthony

Source: Instagram

Mr. Douglas Emhoff's scene in the final episode was shot when he came to Ghana for a visit back in March 2023 with his wife, Kamala Harris. In the scene, he presented a golden trophy to team captain Mark Anthony on behalf of the winners of the basketball competition.

Announcing the season finale on Instagram, the YOLO team wrote:

This is a big honor for us! YOLO fam! Season 7 finale features the Second Gentleman of the United States of America, Douglas Emhoff. Catch it on the Farmhouse Movies App or tomorrow on YouTube (Farmhouse Productions Channel) 3pm sharp

The well-liked television show mentors young people about the difficulties they encounter during adolescence. Since its 2016 debut, YOLO has amassed a significant fan base; just Season 7 of the show has received 9 million views on YouTube.

YOLO season seven pushed vital points on a variety of topics, including exercise, gender equality, antenatal care, nutrition, inclusion of people with disabilities, and sexual and reproductive health.

Ghanaians react to the news

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

azrilfii said:

ooo, when did the series start and rideee noor finale?

forevaplayboy said:

13 episodes a season

twentysbylde said:

Wdym by season 7 final features? Omo anyhow sha..so when una go start release season 8?

sualsowe99 said:

I hope season 8 Cyril, gorge and drogba will come back

dr.amoah said:

You nail it again Yolooooooo

