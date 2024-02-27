Ghanaian musician KK Kabobo is suffering from liver disease and needs help with treatment

Photos of the highlife legend show him looking visibly weak and emaciated by the ailment

According to Barima Kaakyire Agyemang, who shared the photos, Kabobo's family had invested so much already and was in need

Ace Ghanaian musician Kobena Kwakye Kabobo, known as KK Kabobo, is sick and may need urgent help to recover.

A blogger, Barima Kaakyire Agyemang, who first broke the news of Kabobo's current condition, revealed the Highlife ace is battling liver disease.

Highlife ace KK Kabobo is suffering from liver disease. Photo source: Barima Kaakyire Agyemang

Source: Facebook

According to Kaakyire Agyemang, Kabobo's family had invested so much money to get him treated, and he now needs financial assistance to pay medical bills.

Photos shared on Facebook showed the Onyame Ehu Wo hitmaker looking emaciated and weak

See the post below:

Ghanaians react to KK Kabobo's situation

Oppong Yaw said:

The ending has always been a sad story, not one not two, almost everyone. Inability is inevitable at the end, and the end is not too far away.

Solomon Antwi said:

Waaaaatt are you serious, hell nooo I talk to him often n he never said anything like that, he only tells me he’s not feelin well but not that serious n even wanted me to put him on a show …. I met him last year and he was very okay so how come this sudden change within this short period …. Thanx for the information okay

Naadusah Sheer said:

Oh God have mercy Upon your servant and let your healing power reach him

Stephen Kenneth Nakujah said:

Oh my God! Save this good man. My prayers are with you Papa. God will not shame you.

Sarkodie's homeless and addicted colleague Agbeko cries out

In other news, Ghanaian rapper Agbeko, famous for his command over the Ewe language in his rap verses, has opened up about his struggles.

The musician, who had been off the scene for over a decade, had a heartfelt conversation with broadcaster Giovani of 3FM, revealing that he was homeless.

Agbeko was the "mate" of Sarkodie and other rappers when they were under the tutelage of music producer Hammer in the early days of their careers.

