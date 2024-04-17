Jackline Mensah: Ghanaian Tiktok Star Admits She Cannot Date A Man Who Depends On Trotro
- A video of Jackiline Mensah opening up on why she cannot date a guy who depends on trotro as a means of transport is trending
- The TikToker, in an interview, said she feels uncomfortable using trotro as a means of transport and hence would stay away from guys who depend on it
- Many people who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the comments by Jackline Mensah
Ghanaian TikTok star Jackline Mensah has triggered reactions on social media over a comment about the type she would want to date.
It happened during an interview with Kingdom FM after she was asked if the comments linked to her about her inability to date a guy who depends on a commercial mini bus often known as trotro were true.
She responded in the affirmative adding that she decided to overlook such guys because she could not imagine using the trotro as a means of transport when going to work.
"If you pick trotro, you are often sweaty, smelly and stressed. So for me, if you don't have a car you can use mine or order an Uber,". Imagine going to work, with both of us are going to pick trotro"
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the comment made by Jackline Mensah
The comments by the pretty TikToker, who has recently started starring in movies, have stoked controversy, with many sharing diverse opinions on the matter.
MOROSA commented:
Moesha and Hajia 4real said more than this
If she come sick ryt now noor Dey will come n say contribution
you saw how she started ooo....buh they've stop making us laugh after their achievement
Juliet Quenny added:
My dear u are right this is ur time enjoy it don’t let anyone stress u with their opinion
RIDIM OHENEBA reacted:
Yooo..we dier we Dey here…just don’t need anything so they come and say we the trotro people should contribute money
Trotro driver gifts passengers their fares
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a trotro driver was trending after he gave passengers who used his bus to commute around town their transport fares.
In a video shared by one X, the trotro driver explained why he decided not to accept money from his passengers who boarded his trotro, adding that it was his Sala gift to them.
The trotro driver further stated that if one person can curse an entire family and destroy it, he wants to bless more people so that they also bless him in return.
