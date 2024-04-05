Ghanaian TikToker Jackline Mensah was the centre of attention at Yvonne Nelson's star-studded movie producer

The content creator wore a short dress and stylish black see-through stockings on the red carpet

Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior and other social media users have commented on Jackline Mensah's outfit

Ghanaian TikToker Jackline Mensah has caused a stir with her extraordinary look at Yvonne Nelson's movie premiere on March 29, 2024.

The cast member of Tripping movie ditched her glamorous red carpet gowns for a daring pirate-inspired outfit.

Yvonne Nelson and Jackline Mensah slay in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @ronnieiseverywhere

Source: Instagram

Jackline Mensah wore a white long-sleeved shirt dress rolled up to her elbow and styled with a red belly belt while slaying in long black boots.

She wore a red pirate hat and an eye patch with gold embellishment designs to make her stand out.

Jackline looked stunning in flawless makeup to complete her look as she showed off her designer clutch purse.

Yvonne Nelson rocks a black dress at her movie premiere

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson stepped out casually in a black long-sleeve dress and simple cornrow hairstyle at the premiere of her latest movie, Tripping.

Some social media users have commented on Jackline Mensah's outfit to Yvonne Nelson's Tripping movie premiere

fatash_joggy_ stated:

Lack of fashion sense

quame__adjei stated:

Nkurasefuo comments nkoaa. How is she supposed to be in the news if she dresses like y'all,?

last_born.dolphin stated:

I don’t know about you, but I love this look

kofikoomsongh_ stated:

That was the theme of the premiere!!! And she looks good!

top__tier_ stated:

The girl killed it.

Ricchiericch stated:

Ah ah ah what’s happening here?!? Is she a character for a movie, or what?

official_dacoster stated:

Nice ❤️

abbygurl_deoptimist stated:

I missed this. ohhhh no ooooo.

Benjamin.myjoye2010 stated:

What is the name of the legendary Madona that is going on, Jackie? Be you

Source: YEN.com.gh