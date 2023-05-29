Comedian and actress Jackline Mensah was seen pounding fufu and stirring the mixture without any help

She hinted that she was preparing the meal to impress her lover, whom she referred to as God Dada the Greatest

Many of her followers urged her to get a fufu machine since that would make things easier and faster for her while others also laughed at her commentary

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous TikTok star Jackline Mensah shared a video of how she was spending her Sunday afternoon.

The talented comedian was seen pounding fufu inside the kitchen of her rented apartment.

Jackline Mensah pounds fufu and stirs it. Image Credit: @jackline_mensah

Source: Instagram

Jackline Mensah pounds fufu

In a video she shared both on her TikTok and Instagram accounts, she was seen wearing a pair of sweatpants and a long-sleeved top.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Jackline Mensah's hair was braided in gold and pink and held in a ponytail in order not to distract her as she pounded the fufu.

Without any external help, she sat on a short stool as she stirred the fufu mixture with one hand while pounding simultaneously with the other.

The comedian and actress hinted that she was preparing the scrumptious meal for her partner, whom she referred to as God Dada the Greatest, for him to enjoy.

Below is a video of Jackline Mensah pounding fufu in her kitchen.

Ghanaians react to Jackline Mensah's video of her pounding fufu

Many people advised Jackline Mensah to get a fufu pounding machine because it would make things much easier since she had no help.

Others also laughed at her commentary as she kept saying the word 'saa' at the end of every statement.

zaliaabubakari stated:

With evil soup

midwife_engineer said:

Next time say saa saa saa

lastalann remarked:

Your landlord will be angry with you oo, you'll break his tiles for him

girl_lyk_essketii remarked:

weiiiii dey wash my hands come

_j.mi_____ stated:

10000 yards, you can’t buy this wife material

nanayaa_hermann said:

Aaahh @jackline_mensah where is your synix fufu machine

DJ Switch shows her journey to school

YEN.com.gh reported that young Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, showed how she commuted to her high school in a video.

En route to writing her final paper, she revealed that she walked to her junction and took two buses before arriving at school.

Many people urged her to be safe and wished her the best in the final lap of her exams.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh