Musician Wiyaala's 'twin' sister has surfaced online as people have described a lady who looks like her

Wiyaala's lookalike is her exact replica and their similar dentition is clear for all to see

The musician herself has been left perplexed over the photo and said her father has questions to answer

A photo of a young lady with a striking resemblance to that of Ghanaian traditional singer, Wiyaala, has left her confused.

The lady, whom YEN.com.gh learn is a student with the Ola College of Education, looks so much like Wiyaala, and one would need to take a second and third look at her to be sure she is not the one.

Wiyaala herself is reported to have been shocked with the coming of the lady’s photo and said her father would have some questions to answer.

A collage of Wiyaala and her lookalike. Photo credit: @wiyaala @ghgossip_hq/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Not much is known about this lady. YEN.com.gh came across the photo that is currently making the rounds on social media.

Social media activities

Meanwhile, Wiyaala is known to keep a low profile on social media, as not much is known about her.

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh published a photo of Wiyaala and her husband on a cruise.

She also trended in the news following her revelation that only four people attended her wedding.

She explained in detail how this happened in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh.

