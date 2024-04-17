Wode Maya's wife, Trudy, has shared her opinion on dependency in relationships, stating that it was unfair for a man to pay for all the expenses

The content creator said she gets sad when she sees women who expect their partners to take care of all their expenses

Trudy was of the opinion it was a realistic expectation, especially when the man is hustling to make ends meet

Trudy, the wife of renowned YouTuber Wode Maya, shared her views on dependency in relationships in an interview with media personality KSM. She expressed her concern about the unfair expectation that men should bear all financial responsibilities in a relationship.

Trudy, a content creator herself, voiced her disappointment over the prevalent mindset among some women who expect their partners to shoulder all their expenses.

She further elaborated on her stance, stating that it was unrealistic, especially when the man was still hustling to make ends meet.

Wode Maya, who was also a guest on the show, also shared similar sentiments, stating that he would rather empower his woman so that she does not depend on him financially.

Fans admire Wode Maya and Trudy

amponsahagyemang3461 said:

Have heard Wode Maya and Miss Trudy( Trumaya) speaking about how they met for the first time and about their love life after, but this one is exceptional and full of color

Dallaboyz224 reacted:

Trudy hit a nerve there when she said, "What are you bringing to the table?"..with the way most ladies of today love being pampered ..slay queens, etc..It's very rare to find a woman like Trudy

christinenkuene4055 said:

the statement "what do you bring to the table?" becomes more real to a woman when you start giving birth. not easy ooh.... it's easy to utter it now

