A Ghanaian lady with very long nails has caused a stir online after struggling to open a bottled water lid.

The young lady, whose Twi came off as someone born and raised in the United States (US), was seen in a video making rounds on social media frantically labouring to open the lid of a Belagua Mineral water she wanted to drink.

The lady, Abena Pokua, after struggling with her long nails many times, without success, to peel off the wrapper on the lid, deserted the bottled water, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her TikTok page, abenapokua13.

"Ghanaians, how come you guys have so much patience to open this thing, because , as for this, I don't have that kind of patience", she said.

Netizens react to the video

Netizens who follow her page on TikTok have thronged to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts.

Abena Pokua's video had raked in over 9k likes and 552 comments, at the time of writing this report.

Some of the comments have been compiled below.

AVO Amalryt commented:

"You’re very frustrated, but well done trying to keep speaking twi instead of the English".

Prince also commented:

"Next time buy the sachet one or panyin de panyin and thank me later".

Abena replied

"Satchet water don’t taste good".

westlife713 said this:

"You go carry all this plastic nails put for your hands how you fit open am, you bi mumu anaa".

