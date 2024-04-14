A Ghanaian trotro driver has gone viral for giving free rides to his passengers to celebrate the Eid Mubarak

In a video, the driver explained that he has a covenant with God, hence the reason why he decided not to accept transport fares, adding that it was his Sala gift to them

Many people applauded him for his kind heart

A Ghanaian commercial bus driver known as a trotro driver won the hearts of many people when he decided to gift passengers who used his bus to commute around town their transport fares.

Trotro driver gifted passengers their transport fares to mark Eid Mubarak

A video shared by one X user known as @GuyHectorManuel showed the trotro driver explaining why he decided not to accept money from his passengers who boarded his trotro, adding that it was his Sala gift to them.

The trotro driver said he does it yearly to mark the Muslim festivities. He also added that he came up with this initiative because he made a covenant with God.

"I told God that if His will be done and I get my own commercial bus, aka trotro, at the end of the Muslim calendar year, this is what I want to do for mankind."

The trotro driver further stated that if one person can curse an entire family and destroy it, he wants to bless more people so that they also bless him in return.

Below is a video of the trotro driver explaining why he did not take transport fares during the Eid Mubarak celebrations.

Reactions as trotro driver and mate fail to collect transport fares on Eid Mubarak

The heartwarming gesture got many people on X showering the trotro driver and his mate with praises. They also prayed that his prayer requests throughout the fasting period be answered.

Below are the reactions from Ghanaians:

@fridayAug14 said:

He has a covenant with God, and he's keeping his promise

@JoshuaObeng_ said:

what he talk bi serious wisdom. If through one person a whole family can live in curse then same human being can bless and make each other great

@aaron_owusu_T said:

Muslims I will always say in general are kinder than most religions.

@MachoPeezy said:

Oh he try the way Ghana hard paaa. His prayers be answered. The side of Muslims I admire. PS: no religion is perfect tho Christianity thrives on violence I’m simply a Christian to know. ✌

@RazakAnelka39 said:

Allah bless him more for staying true to his words.

