Peace FM and UTV presenter, Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, was left indisposed after Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Hearts hosted Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium in a week 31 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

In what turned out to be an interesting match, Hearts pipped Kotoko 1-0 courtesy of a 66th-minute goal by Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

Ahead of the game on Sunday, June 27, Vim Lady was optimistic that her darling club, Kotoko, was going to win.

She took to social media to share photos of herself in Kotoko jersey and even predicted a 2-1 victory over Hearts.

On the match day, she appeared at the stadium in her Kotoko jersey and was full of optimism.

However, it was not meant to be as Kotoko lost and left her feeling sick.

In a photo she shared on Facebook, Vim Lady is seen looking sick and stuck in a bed like a hospital patient.

She revealed that she was feeling cold and had headache and body pains as well.

"My nephew took this picture of me a couple of hours ago at grandma's house. My mum is giving me concoctions so I'm getting better. I'm really feeling cold I have headache and body pains."

Hearts on course to win league

The win has put Hearts of Oak in good stead to win the 2021 league title.

With only three matches to go, Hearts lead Kotoko by three points, 59 against 56, and have a head-to-head advantage.

This means the club can lose one of the three remaining matches and still win the league even if Kotoko wins the rest of their matches.

The league title, if eventually won, will be Hearts' first in 11 years.

