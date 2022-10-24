Okyenehene Amoatia Ofori Panin has hit back at Nana Akufo-Addo's critics calling them witches, wizards and villagers

The paramount chief of Akyem Abuakwa said the current economic crisis is a global phenomenon and not limited to only Ghana

He wants Ghanaians to be grateful to Nana Akufo-Addo who he believes is governing the country well

Respected paramount chief of Akyem Abuakwa Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has slammed critics of Nana Akufo-Addo over the current economic hardship.

The influential traditional leader who hails from the president’s home region, the Eastern Region, has said people the critics are either full of evil or ungrateful.

“We must appreciate the feat of the President and show him appreciation for what he has done for Ghana. We must defend and protect him,” Okyenhene said.

Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin is paramount chief of Akyem Abuakwa. Source: UGC.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Archdeaconry service held at the St Martin Anglican Church in Kyebi in the Abuakwa South on Sunday, October 23, 2022, Okyenhene added that said persons insulting the president over the current economic crunch are children of villagers.

According to him, the economic difficulties is a global phenomenon and not peculiar to Ghana.

“They are uncivilised. No well-nurtured person will insult an elderly. If you were raised in the Church you will not insult an elder. If you are not villager then you may be a witch or wizard,” he stressed.

He also urged the president to take heart remain focused on delivering good governance.

“Not all will like you,” he consoled the president.

“Even Jesus Christ was crucified. It won’t bother me if they speak with sincerity but when you speak with hate, witchcraft, and enviness, you must be careful because one day; one day; one day; one day; one day, the truth will overcome evil lies and envy,” he said.

Social media reacts to Okyenehene's attack on Akufo-Addo's critics

His comments have drawn sharp criticisms from a section of the public, who feel the honourable traditional leader should stay above politics and not slam suffering Ghanaians.

Political science professor, Ransford Gyampo, posted on Facebook that the Okyenhene's comments were not neutral.

"Dear Okyenhene, do you truly believe the critics of NADAA are villagers and wizards? You are among the few we will run to when there’s conflict. PLEASE be above this, and let your comments be neutral, unifying and seasoned. Medaase, Nana."

Afia Bawuah felt the Okyenhene's goofed.

"There is definitely something wrong with Okyenhene....well, appreciate Akufo Addo coz he has done so much for you not to ordinary Ghanaians, even your own people aren't happy.

"We respect our traditional leaders when they put their people well being first and not self interest that is self inflicting damage and reputation daunting."

Kwame Asiedu Ketekre also felt the Okyenehene is benefitting from the corrupt system.

"The Okyenhene cannot be classified as a sycophant nor a praise singer. He fits well into the category of those benefiting from the system. He is one person who should look into the eyes of his cousin and tell him things are not going well. Should we visit the walls of senior NPP members and pull up their post history before Dec 2016, then 99.99% are villagers or witches. We are here bcos these are the people the president of the the republic listens to."

