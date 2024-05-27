Budding rapper Kwesi Amewuga has been adjudged the 2024 Unsung Artiste of the Year for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The scheme announced him as the winner on Saturday, May 27 online

The musician's milestone has caught the attention of many fans who took to social media to hail them

The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards is set to come off on Saturday, June 1 in Accra.

Over 170 nominees are in pole position to win 30 awards available which will be shared on the night.

On May 25, Charterhouse unveiled the winner for the Unsung Category building anticipation for the main night.

Kwesi Amewuga wins Unsung Artiste of the Year

Five young artistes including Lali X Lola, Keeny Ice, Kwesi Amewuga, Sevenkizs, Kasar and Alapta Wan.

The Unsung Category is Charterhouse's initiative to support and promote the next generation of Ghanaian musical talents.

Kwesi Amewuga shared the news of his win on line saying,

"God bless each and everyone who has been supporting my craft and every one who voted for me we have won together. This is just the beginning."

He takes over the baton from Lynx entertainment signee, DSL who won the award last year.

Netizens react to Amewuga's new milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwesi Amewuga's new milestone as this year's unsung artiste of the year.

osei__felicia said:

Awwwwwwww big congratulations sweetheart

jzyno__ wrote:

Grace and hard work did. Congrats K man.

kobby.kyei noted:

Congratulations! Polish Till You Shine

kwadwosheldon commented:

Don’t ever stop cooking. Congratulations my guy

sarahhannson added:

We are still waiting for king of bars

King Promise sets eyes on Artiste of the Year award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported King Promise had stated in an interview on Hitz FM that he would be disappointed if he was not named Artiste Of The Year at the upcoming TGMA.

The singer faces stiff competition from Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, who all had a good year.

The musician mentioned that he and his team had put in a lot of good work in the year under review, so it was only fair if he won it.

