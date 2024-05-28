A video of Freemasons singing Christian hymns during their visit to the Manhyia Palace has sparked mixed reactions online

In the video, which has since viral, members of the group could be heard singing a popular hymn while awaiting the arrival of Otumfuo

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions to the video, expressing their displeasure over Otumfuo's membership with Freemason

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A video of Freemasons singing Christian songs at the 25th anniversary of Otumfuo's membership has sparked a wave of reactions online.

The video captures members of the fraternity singing a popular Methodist Hymn by JW Sey titled Nya Gyedzi while waiting for the arrival of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Bro Otumfuo Sir Agyemang Prempeh II Masonic Hall in Kumasi.

Freemasons welcome Otumfuo to his ceremony of honour. Image source: @Manhyia Palace

Source: Twitter

Otumfuo honoured by Freemasons in Kumasi

On May 25, 2024, Freemasons from far and wide thronged the Manhyia Palace for a special occasion to honour the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to @The Asante Nation, many activities, including a donation exercise and a banquet, were held in honour of the King.

The revered King arrived at the ceremony in his convoy, greeted by his awaiting guests, who gave him a rousing welcome with heartwarming hymns.

See video below:

Netizens react to video of Freemasons singing Christian hymns

@The Asante Nation, after sharing the post, tried to justify that Freemasons are not satanic, given the fact that its members were singing Christian hymns.

However, many netizens in the comment section countered the claim.

@Michael Kumah wrote:

"Lack of knowledge my people perish. Satan can disguise himself as an angel of light. Haven't you heard that."

@Miamigod123 wrote:

"Don’t play with this Masonic people they are very powerful, they are the third most powerful spiritual fraternity group in the world..they have a lot of positions and branches all over the world."

@ackon_koomson wrote:

"Even armed robbers goes to church."

Bucks AFC wrote:

"Interesting."

Freemasons donate GH¢300k to support Otumfuo's Heal Komfo Anokye project

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Freemasons who thronged the Manhyia Palace donated a colossal GH¢300,000 to support the renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Netizens who thronged the comment section praised the Freemasons for donating the money to support the hospital.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh