Afornita: Adorable Video Of Ghanaian Dancer Having Fun With Handsome Young Man In London Causes Stir
- A video of Afronita spending time with a young man in the UK has warmed the hearts of many people on social media
- The comes as she was spotted in public in a happy mood as she conversed with a young man
- Many people who reacted to the video were delighted that Afronita is enjoying life in the UK
Ghanaian dancer Afronita has got tongues wagging after a video of her having fun in the UK surfaced online.
The viral video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @isdatmarcus_, showed the moment the dancer and a young man, apparently her male friend, happily conversing in an open place.
At the beginning of the video, Afronita initially wanted to act shy as she was heard telling her friend to keep his voice down.
The shyness soon gave way to joy and laughter as another person joined the conversation, prompting Afronita's friend to make some funny remarks in Twi.
The adorable video, captioned "Thank you guys for 50k," had raked in over 20,000 likes and 300 comments at the time of writing the report.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who thronged the video's comments section expressed their delight seeing the Ghanaian dancer enjoying herself in the UK.
yaw dwarkwaa stated:
She's so happy
Afronita is an actress now ei
yh i totally understood the mission
Eiv_arh indicated:
Stargyal is a whole vibe the "agyeeeii"
Liya added:
Dani's laughter does so much
American_Blacko stated:
I can’t stop laughing
Marianne remarked:
A dance video for me with u and afronitaa
Afronita and Abigail make it to the semi final of BGT
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abigail Dromo and Afronita have made it to the semifinals of the ongoing Britain's Got Talent competition.
Britain's Got Talent took to their official Instagram page to announce the acts that would be battling it out for a spot in the finals on the talent show.
The first act in the video was Ghana's own Afronita and Abigail, and the video was their electrifying performance in the auditions of the competition.
