The before and after pictures of a 69-year-old woman after relocating to the US have left many netizens in awe

The old lady was moved to the US last year by her son, who has been living abroad for a long time now

Many netizens who chanced on the video could not believe how younger the woman looked in her new abode

A video of an elderly woman, who spent almost all her life in Ghana, looking younger a year after relocating to the US, has shocked many online.

The old woman reportedly moved abroad when she was 69 but has now transformed beyond recognition within one year of living in the US.

The Ghana (left) and US (right) pictures of the old lady. Photo credit: verita_papa/TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the old lady appeared to have been moved to America by her son.

In one of the images, she is captured wearing beautiful attire while seated in a nice sports car with her son. She is also spotted holding a little girl in her arms, who could be her granddaughter.

Ghanaians on social media react

Ghanaians on social media who came across the video reacted to it, with many being shocked by the massive transformation the old lady had undergone just a year after moving to the US.

The video shared on TikTok by @verita_papa had clocked over 600 likes and 20 comments, as of when this report was filed.

A few of the comments are compiled below.

Qwaku Walker said:

"asem oh. Ghana noo."

Brimsley also said:

"The ntoma fira makes you look old."

Alfred Sowah commented:

"infact country kills you bf you even die."

FloraEwurabena also commented:

"Aaaawww. was looking for her video to show my mom."

Janet Baafi reacted:

"Total change."

Young lady's massive transformation after travelling abroad sparks reaction

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a before-and-now photo of a Ghanaian woman got many people talking on social media.

In a Twitter post, @DatAnambraChick had a picture of herself back in Ghana in 2012 and another photo of how she currently looks while staying abroad.

A tweep, @Glo_reya, commented:

"Same is my portion and everyone that desire this soon. Congratulations."

