Afronita and and Abigail are in the semi-finals of the Britain's Got Talent competition, which takes place on May 30, 2024

Media personality Giovani Caleb, in an Instagram, detailed how Ghanaians can vote for the talented dancers to make it to the finals of the competition

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians were amped to cast their votes for the talented dancers, wishing them luck

Popular Ghanaian dance duo Afronita and Abigail have reached the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent 2024. The semi-finals are set to take place on May 30, and many Ghanaians are excited.

Renowned media personality Giovani Caleb took to Instagram to rally support for Afronita and Abigail, providing detailed instructions on how Ghanaians can cast their votes. In his post, he instructed that one can vote by registering for five free votes at itv.com/vote.

He mentioned that voting would open at 9:30 PM and emphasized the importance of every single vote in helping the duo advance to the finals. He, however, noted that Ghanaians in Ghana could not directly access the link, but they could share it with their friends and family abroad.

In the comments section of the post, fans sent enthusiastic messages showing their eagerness to cast their votes for the duo. Fans expressed their excitement and wished Afronita and Abigail the best of luck in the competition.

Ghanaians excited for Afronita and Abigail

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

k.obed.asamoah said:

Ghana let's support them by voting for them because I don't think any Ghanaian who reside in Ghana has gone this far in this competition

maiyaa_cutie reacted:

Thanks you for this they deserve our votes

mharmme_abena said:

God bless you for the support ❤️

ewurasyster noted:

Really? There's an opportunity for us to vote? Waw, I thought it was strictly in the hands of the judges. Surely everyone, let's remain alert and vote massively for our own.

Afronita and Abigail rehearsing

In another story, Afronita and Abigail's historic stint at the new edition of Britain's Got Talent has impressed many Ghanaians.

A video of the Ghanaian duo prepping up for their audition has earned them massive plaudits from their fans.

Many netizens thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the young dancers and urge them on.

